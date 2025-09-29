Indian firm eyes slice of Kenya's mid-sized motorcycle market

GPE Director Abid Ganatra displays some of the mid-sized Royal Enfield MotorBikes. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s mid-size motorcycle market has caught the attention of Indian manufacturer Royal Enfield, which is setting up shop in the country, eyeing the growing bikers’ community.

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-sized motorcycle sector, has announced the appointment of Ganatra Plant & Equipment (GPE) as the official distribution partner for Kenya in its quest to expand its market.

The retail business will start this October. While still nascent, unlike the bustling boda boda sector, there is scattered data on the market segment.

Whereas boda bodas are under the auspice of the Bodaboda Association of Kenya, private bikers fall under the Private Bikers Association of Kenya.

Mid-sized motorcycles are high-powered, about 300cc to 650cc, compared with boda boda motorcycles, which average 150cc. The high-powered units are popular with motorcycle enthusiasts.

Head of International Business EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at Royal Enfield Arun Gopal said the appointment of GPE for the Kenyan market will help develop the firm's local retail network.

“It will ensure our brand experience and service standards are maintained while growing the customer community of Royal Enfield riders in Kenya,” he said.

Director at GPE Abid Ganatra said the partnership will cater for motorcycle enthusiasts with an affinity for Royal Enfield products.

“Our first new showroom in Nairobi will feature the complete range of bikes, along with genuine apparel, accessories and spare parts. A fully equipped service centre with trained technicians will ensure expert support and after-sales care,” he said in a statement.

Kenya imported 55,200 motorcycles and cycles fitted with auxiliary motors in 2024, compared to 73,300 in 2023 and 192,600 in 2022.

“There was a decline in the number of newly registered motor and autocycles from 70,691 in 2023 to 68,804 in 2024,” reads the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey Report 2025.