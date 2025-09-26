×
Kenyan health firm bets on Africa's future with smart city push

By David Njaaga | Sep. 26, 2025

Delegates attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Kenya spotlighted a homegrown smart city model for healthcare expansion across Africa. [AP]

A Kenyan health firm is betting on Africa’s future with a plan to build 18 smart cities in 12 countries by 2050, using hospitals, renewable energy and digital networks as anchors of urban growth.

Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) outlined the strategy at side events during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, presenting its model to heads of state, global health leaders and investors.

The company, which integrates hospital systems with housing, green energy and digital connectivity, positions its model as a vehicle for health equity and economic development across underserved regions.

“Our vision to transform healthcare in Africa through technology and partnerships is being well received,” noted Julius Mwale, founder and principal investor, adding that the firm’s focus was on reaching underserved populations as it expands across the continent.

MMTC officials joined panels on sustainable development and investment and held talks with financiers and philanthropists on scaling health innovation.

The team argued its model could address deep gaps in health infrastructure across Africa.

President William Ruto, addressing the assembly in New York, warned that shrinking global health funding was exposing vulnerabilities in African systems and called for stronger domestic ownership. He urged nations to reduce reliance on aid and back community-led models.

“The health of nations depends not only on the strength of their hospitals, but also on the strength of their citizens’ voices,” Ruto told the gathering.

The General Debate of the 80th UN Assembly opened on September 23 and will run through September 29, while broader sessions began earlier in the month.

Side events allow governments and organisations to present initiatives, build partnerships and engage international stakeholders.

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
