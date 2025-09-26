Kenyans tap US stocks through tokenised crypto platforms

Attendees engage with Bitget’s booth at a crypto convention, where the platform promoted tokenised access to global equities.

Kenyan investors can now trade digital versions of US stocks and exchange-traded funds through cryptocurrency platforms, marking a new frontier in the country’s financial markets.

The exchange Bitget has introduced tokenised representations of companies such as Tesla, Apple and Amazon, allowing users to buy and sell shares using the same apps they use for crypto.

Traders can deposit funds via M-Pesa and begin investing with as little as Sh500.

Kenya’s financial landscape has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years, driven by mobile money, digital lending and a surge in cryptocurrency adoption.

Platforms like M-Pesa have enabled millions to transact and invest without formal bank accounts, while peer-to-peer crypto networks have opened new channels for remittances and speculative trading.

The rise of tokenised assets now adds a new layer, offering retail investors exposure to global equities without relying on traditional brokers or offshore accounts.

For years, access to US equities was limited by high brokerage fees, complex documentation and offshore account requirements.

The new model offers exposure to global markets through blockchain-based instruments, operating outside conventional brokerage channels.

“This is a real shift. We’ve gone from forex and crypto to now trading US stocks on our phones,” said Nairobi-based trader Joyce Ng’ang’a.

Bitget is positioning the move as part of a broader push to integrate traditional finance into its crypto ecosystem.

Chief Executive Gracy Chen said the platform had launched what it calls the world’s first index contract tied to real-world assets, aimed at bridging the gap between decentralised and conventional markets.

She described the product as part of Bitget’s transition toward a broader financial ecosystem that spans both modern and traditional asset classes.

Bitget says it offers access to more than 100 tokenised stocks and ETFs, including names such as Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase.

Kenya remains among Africa’s leading countries in crypto adoption, driven by mobile money and peer-to-peer networks.

Analysts say linking tokenised equities to these systems could deepen participation in global markets but also introduce new risks.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has previously warned that crypto-linked products remain unregulated and volatile. Unlike conventional shares, tokenised assets do not carry investor protections under Kenyan law.

Kenya is moving toward regulation of tokenised assets through the proposed Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, 2025, but formal guidance specific to tokenised securities has yet to be enacted.

This leaves platforms operating outside traditional frameworks in a legal grey area.