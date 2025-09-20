×
The Standard

M-Pesa set for major system upgrade to enhance capacity

By Sofia Ali | Sep. 20, 2025
Felix Rop HOD Financial Services IT Safaricom Plc  during a media immersion the evolution of M-PESA.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]
Safaricom has announced a major upgrade of its M-Pesa platform, unveiling Fintech 2.0, a next-generation core system.

The new system is designed to boost resilience, expand capacity, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to combat fraud and power new innovations.

It will increase transaction capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 transactions per second, with the potential to scale up to 12,000 transactions as demand grows.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

