M-Pesa set for major system upgrade to enhance capacity

Safaricom has announced a major upgrade of its M-Pesa platform, unveiling Fintech 2.0, a next-generation core system.
The new system is designed to boost resilience, expand capacity, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) to combat fraud and power new innovations.
It will increase transaction capacity from 4,500 to 6,000 transactions per second, with the potential to scale up to 12,000 transactions as demand grows.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted