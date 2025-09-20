Why Nairobians are living in structurally unsafe houses

George Ndege, Architectural Association of Kenya president during Stakeholders from Kenya's banking and Insurance sectors with the built environment forum at a Nairobi hotel. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The average Nairobi resident today lives in unhealthy and unsafe quarters due to a shortage of good houses.

Professionals in the built sector say graft, delayed contract documentation and approvals, and funding gaps are the key issues propelling irregularities in the construction sector.