Why Nairobians are living in structurally unsafe houses

The average Nairobi resident today lives in unhealthy and unsafe quarters due to a shortage of good houses.
Professionals in the built sector say graft, delayed contract documentation and approvals, and funding gaps are the key issues propelling irregularities in the construction sector.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted