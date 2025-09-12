×
Big banks have lowest loan rates: CBK data

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 12, 2025
Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Pension Towers located along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi CBD on March 07, 2024. [File, Standard]

A review by The Standard of the latest Central Bank data shows Citibank NA Kenya, part of US-based Citigroup Inc, offered loans at an average rate of 10.59 per cent in July—the lowest among 38 commercial banks in the country. 

It was closely followed by other foreign-owned lenders, Stanbic Bank Kenya, a unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, at 12.30 per cent; Standard Chartered Bank Kenya at 12.81 per cent; and Ecobank Kenya at 12.87 per cent. 

The data reveals a pronounced competitive schism, with international operators leveraging parent-company balance sheets to price loans aggressively, while major home-grown banks, including listed giants Equity Group Holdings, KCB Group and NCBA Group, clustered in the mid-to-upper tier of the rate table. 

Equity Bank had an average rate of 14.92 per cent, KCB 15.66 per cent and NCBA 16.29 per cent. Credit Bank, one of the smaller local lenders, had the highest interest rate for the month at 19.44 per cent, according to the CBK data.  Middle East Bank had an average rate of 18.91 per cent, HF 19.03 per cent and Access Bank 19.42 per cent.

The release of this granular pricing data comes just weeks after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) enacted a landmark reform aimed at increasing transparency in the local banking sector. 

The new Risk-Based Credit Pricing Model, effective September 1, 2025, forces banks to break down their loan pricing into a transparent formula based on the Kenya Shilling Overnight Interbank Average (Kesonia) plus a risk premium (“K”), and clearly disclosed fees. 

“The multinationals have structural advantages in funding cost and scale that allow them to target high-value clients with sharp pricing,” said a banking executive with a foreign lender who sought anonymity to speak freely. 

“The new CBK rules will now make this pricing advantage starkly visible to everyone. Local banks are often serving a broader, riskier customer base, which reflects in their portfolio pricing.”  The interest margin gap highlights the competitive dynamics in Kenya’s banking sector, where scale, funding sources, and customer segmentation drive pricing strategy. While foreign banks focus on corporate and high-net-worth clients, local lenders maintain branch networks serving retail and SME segments—often at higher risk and operational cost.  

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
