Safaricom unveils offer for digital taxi drivers, boda riders

Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom, Fawziah Ali Kimanthi ( Centre) poses with Customers during the official launch of Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Deree at Ngong Hills Hotel.[Wilbrforce Okwiri,Standard]

Safaricom on Wednesday launched Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Deree, two new propositions designed to empower ride-hailing drivers and boda boda riders with affordable connectivity, fuel discounts, insurance, and financial wellness support.

The tailored solutions combine affordable voice and data bundles with free access to navigation apps such as Google Maps and ride hailing apps keeping operators connected throughout their workday.

To further enhance safety and security, the propositions include subsidized insurance covers on drivers and riders from accidents, illness, or loss of income, as well as training on financial literacy and road safety. On financial wellness, Safaricom has rolled out Safire Connect empowerment forums where riders and drivers get to learn about entrepreneurship and digital & AI fluency.

The new propositions build on Safaricom’s commitment to empower ride-hailing drivers and riders with affordable 4G-enabled devices to bridge the digital divide which in turn increases their earnings by enabling them to engage in online opportunities.

Drivers on the Bundle Ya Dere will also soon enjoy fuel discounts on Shell FuelSave Unleaded and V-Power every Friday at all Shell outlets across Kenya.

“We understand the challenges faced by Kenyans in the transport sector, especially with the rising cost of operations. Through our partnership with Safaricom, we aim to ease this burden, with the fuel discounts to drivers being a significant boost for operators,” said Patrick Masinde, Retail manager, Vivo Energy Kenya.

“Our purpose is to transform lives by empowering people to people, opportunity, and knowledge. With Ofa Ya Boda Boda and Bundle Ya Deree, we achieve the three in a single act, offer connectivity, safety, insurance, and financial empowerment to this vital sector,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

The transport sector accounted for 4.4% of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fiscal year 2024, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2025 Economic Survey. There are over 1.4 million registered motorcycles creating over one million direct jobs. Most riders earn between KES 500 and KES 1,500 per day, generating an estimated KES 1 billion daily in income making the sector critical to livelihoods and economic growth.

By addressing high costs, safety risks, and financial vulnerability, these new propositions position Safaricom as a trusted partner for Kenya’s transport operators, helping them work smarter, save more, and secure their future.

Boda boda riders can enjoy Ofa Ya Boda by dialling *544*8#, while Bundle Ya Dere is available to online cab drivers on *544*6#.