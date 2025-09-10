State seeks private funding to rekindle cheap gas project

The 6kg gas cylinders will be distributed to households by liquified petroleum gas marketers under the State’s subsidised cooking gas programme. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government is seeking to tap into private sector players’ funds to resuscitate its plans to distribute millions of gas cylinders to households following the collapse of a similar project.

The Energy and Petroleum Ministry on Tuesday, invited firms in the cooking gas industry to send expressions of interest in funding and distributing six-kilogramme gas cylinders to households in rural and peri-urban areas across the country.