How Kenya's partnership with the UAE is reshaping the region's economic future

President William Ruto and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan during the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and UAE in Abu Dhabi. [PCS]

When observers speak of Kenya's place in the global economy, they often focus on challenges—struggling farmers, youth unemployment, infrastructure gaps. But another story deserves attention: how Kenya is positioning itself as East Africa's undisputed gateway, with its deepening UAE partnership accelerating this transformation.

You might wonder how a writer with an Ethiopian name feels qualified to write about Kenya with such familiarity. I am indeed of Ethiopian descent but consider Kenya my second home—having lived here for several years—and am often more at home in Nairobi than Addis. From this vantage point, I can appreciate Kenya's remarkable trajectory with both regional insight and distance.