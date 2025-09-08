Motor firm launches engine rebuild centre in Nairobi

Cummins Powergen Markets EMEIA Executive Director Ignazio Gonzalez (centre), Car & General Kenya Plc CEO Vijay Gidoomal (left) and Cummins C&G MD Erick Sangoro (right) during the official opening of the new Cummins Engine Rebuild Centre in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Cummins C&G has launched a Sh30 million engine rebuild centre in Nairobi, aiming to fill a critical gap in certified high-horsepower engine services across East Africa.

The facility is Positioned to become a regional hub for specialized engine restoration services, it fills a significant gap in a market largely dominated by general repair shops that lack manufacturer accreditation.

Speaking during the launch, Cummins C&G CEO Vijay Gidoomal, said the initiative directly responds to the region’s growing need for high-quality, certified engine rebuild solutions in sectors such as mining, power generation, automotive, and rail.

“Across East Africa, certified rebuild options for high-horsepower engines have been virtually non-existent,” said Gidoomal. “This facility brings global Cummins standards to the region, combining technical excellence with our local market knowledge to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions that reduce downtime and extend engine life.”

“With this investment, we’re positioning Nairobi not just as a service centre, but as a regional leader in engine rebuild technology and we’re proud to support customers across East Africa who depend on uninterrupted engine performance,” he added.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for Kenya’s automotive ecosystem. While the automotive components market is projected to grow at 9.51% annually through 2027 buoyed by rising vehicle imports, new vehicle registrations are expected to fall from 5,080 units in 2023 to 3,770 by 2028.

This shift is anticipated to drive increased reliance on aftermarket services, including engine rebuilding.

Globally, the rebuilt engines market is also on the rise. Valued at USD 14.59 billion in 2025, it is forecasted to reach USD 20.50 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%.

Erick Sangoro, Managing Director of Cummins C&G, noted that engine rebuilds from the Nairobi facility offer a cost-effective alternative to new engine purchases without compromising on performance.

“We rebuild engines to near-new condition using certified parts and processes that meet stringent Cummins standards,” said Sangoro. “This gives customers a high-quality, affordable solution that maximizes uptime and productivity.”

The new rebuild centre is equipped to handle up to two engine rebuilds per month and can accommodate models with displacements of up to 78 litres.

It includes advanced tools such as a dynamometer for simulating real-world load conditions, allowing technicians to test critical performance parameters including voltage stability, frequency, and fuel consumption.