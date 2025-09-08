Why small businesses fear private equity investments

Small businesses reluctance to accept large investments has been attributed to the need to maintain control of their company until an exit, such as a sale or an initial public offering. [Courtesy]

Small businesses remain cautious of taking up large equity investments, despite it emerging as a key source of capital financing. This is even as interests grow in structured debt.

The reluctance to accept large investments has been attributed to the need to maintain control of their company until an exit, such as a sale or an initial public offering (IPO).