State meat agency to expand Mombasa and Nairobi branches

By Philip Mwakio | Sep. 1, 2025
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta makes an extensive inspection tour of the refurbished Kenya Meat Commission factory and business complex in Athi River, Machakos County. [PSCU, Standard]

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) plans to open six more outlets in Mombasa and Nairobi as part of its expansion strategy aimed at increasing revenue.

KMC Managing Commissioner Maj Gen Gula Jattani said the State agency will open additional branches in Rongai, Syokimau, Thika, and the Nairobi Central Business District.

He stated that KMC will also establish two more branches in Mtwapa (Kilifi County) and Likoni (Mombasa County), targeting to raise an additional Sh50 million in revenue.

“This new branch demonstrates our dedication to empowering livestock farmers by guaranteeing them a ready market, while also ensuring that Kenyans have access to affordable, nutritious, legitimate and high-quality meat products,” said Jattani.

In September 2020, the government handed over management of KMC to the Kenya Defence Forces to streamline operations, reduce corruption, and ensure efficiency.

KMC has been undergoing reforms, including the upgrading of facilities, improving supply chains, and reclaiming export markets. In 2023, Kenya’s meat production reached an all-time high, making Sh304.6 billion from sales driven by a strong domestic demand.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that the country produced 556,653 tonnes of meat in 2023, a 19.8 per cent increase from the 464,512 tonnes produced in 2022.

KNBS said the total meat production in 2023 was 556,653 tonnes valued at Sh304.6 billion compared to 464,512 tonnes valued at Sh240.7 billion in 2022, a KNBS report stated.

