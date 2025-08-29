×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya's inflation rate rises to 4.5 per cent in August

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 29, 2025

Traders going about with their business at Soko Mjinga Market in Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Kenya’s inflation rate rose to 4.5 percent in August, up from 4.1 percent in July, driven mainly by higher food, transport, and alcohol prices, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

KNBS’ August report shows food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 8.3 percent year-on-year, transport increased 4.4 percent, and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed 0.8 percent.

The Consumer Price Index rose from 145.74 in July to 146.21 in August, reflecting a monthly inflation rate of 0.3 percent.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Data also shows the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 8.3 percent in the 12 months to August.

In transport, petrol prices dropped 0.5 percent during the month, while diesel prices were unchanged. Still, transport costs rose 4.4 percent compared with August 2024.

In housing and utilities, electricity charges fell, with 50kWh band prices down 2.3 percent and 200kWh down 2.1 percent.

Kerosene prices also dropped by 0.6 percent. However, single-room rents rose 0.1 percent, and LPG gas prices increased 0.4 percent.

However, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, and narcotics recorded mixed shifts. Beer prices fell 0.1 percent, spirits rose 0.5 percent, and miraa posted the sharpest increase, up 1.6 percent month-on-month and 3.4 percent year-on-year.

Clothing and footwear rose 0.1 percent in August and 3.3 percent over 12 months. Health services increased 0.1 percent for the month and 3.3 percent annually.

In education, diploma fees fell 0.2 percent while private secondary school tuition climbed 0.8 percent. Overall, education costs rose 2.4 percent year-on-year.

Electricity, Transport Costs

Between July and August, electricity costs dropped from Sh1, 288.82 to Sh1,259.65 for 50kWh and from Sh5,656.22 to Sh5,539.54 for 200kWh.

Petrol prices declined slightly, from Sh187.37 to Sh186.37 per litre.

At the same time, transport costs rose sharply, with bus fares on the Mombasa- Nairobi route increasing from Sh1,300 to Sh1,500.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

August inflation 4.5pc from 4.1pc Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).
.

Latest Stories

Court orders detention of elderly rhino ivory trafficking suspects
Court orders detention of elderly rhino ivory trafficking suspects
National
By Denis Omondi
17 mins ago
VIDEO: Vj Patello's older wife Dee assaults musician in club days after lavish wedding
Entertainment
By Tania Omusale
34 mins ago
Exclusive women's shop opens in Karen as Kenya courts China
Business
By Benard Orwongo
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beyond the pitch: Why women in sports are rewriting the rules
By Manuel Ntoyai 5 hrs ago
Beyond the pitch: Why women in sports are rewriting the rules
15 years of the Constitution: Kenya's journey of promise and paradox
By Ndong Evance 9 hrs ago
15 years of the Constitution: Kenya's journey of promise and paradox
Why Kenya wants to force foreign oil giants into local partnerships
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Why Kenya wants to force foreign oil giants into local partnerships
Aden Duale: Ruto's untouchable
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 day ago
Aden Duale: Ruto's untouchable
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved