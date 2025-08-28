SMEs, startups driving innovation and CSR to shine at 2025 Pacesetters Awards

Top CEOs of leading firms in Africa that were honoured in the previous Industry Leadership Awards.[Courtesy]

Kenya is set to take centre stage in the global business calendar as it hosts the 9th edition of the prestigious Pacesetters International Awards (PIA) on September 12, 2025 in Nairobi.

The internationally recognized awards gala celebrates outstanding SMEs and startups across Africa, recognizing their groundbreaking contributions in leadership, sustainability, innovation, and societal development.

The event is organized by Jubilant Stewards of Africa (JSA) through Pacesetters International Research and Consultancy Ltd, in partnership with the United SMEs Association of Kenya.

This year’s edition will spotlight businesses and leaders that have raised the bar in their industries, positively shaping economies and communities.

The awards will also feature keynote addresses, expert panels, and networking sessions, offering participants valuable insights into emerging business trends and opportunities.

“This year’s awards will highlight the extraordinary businesses driving Africa’s SME sector. The shortlisted companies have set new standards in innovation and sustainability, proving that SMEs are the engine of our economy,” said Jared Oundo, Executive Director of Jubilant Stewards of Africa.

According to Oundo, companies excelling in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and those leveraging technology to drive growth are expected to stand out in this year’s awards.

The awards benchmark excellence through the Organizational Performance Index (OPI), a globally recognized evaluation tool. Nominees undergo a rigorous vetting process including public voting, industry research, and expert reviews.

Special recognition is also reserved for startups making waves in innovation, SMEs demonstrating resilience and growth, and businesses championing diversity, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.

“We are excited about this recognition, which reflects our commitment to innovative healthcare solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders at the gala,” said Dr. Anandh Ramanathan, Vice President of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Over the years, the awards have been hosted in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, gaining a reputation as a mark of excellence.

Beyond recognition, the gala is expected to serve as a thought leadership platform, with discussions on digital transformation, sustainable business models, resilience, and the role of technology in economic growth.

Oundo urged governments across Africa to improve the ease of doing business by adopting SME-focused reforms, particularly those enhancing access to affordable credit and financial services.

“The awards not only celebrate excellence but also provide a platform for meaningful engagement, collaboration, and policy advocacy to unlock Africa’s SME potential,” Oundo said.

The 2025 Pacesetters International Awards promise to be a landmark event, celebrating Africa’s trailblazers while charting a course for the future of business and innovation across the continent.