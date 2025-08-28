×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Trading of Orthodox tea to debut at Mombasa Auction

By Joackim Bwana | Aug. 28, 2025

TEA AUCTION;  A Tea taster and  Tea trader David Mugambi samples tea  flavors  during a tea auction at the Mombasa tea trade center recently.[FILE/standard]

Orthodox tea will now be offered at the Mombasa Tea Auction, Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) Chief Executive Willy Mutai has said.

He said yesterday the country now has enough volumes of pure orthodox tea to be sold at the auction, which has for years traded only black CTC tea from the region.

He said the government has licensed 34 factories dealing in pure orthodox tea. The East Africa Tea Traders Association (EATTA) has set up a line for the producers of orthodox tea at the auction.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mutai spoke in Mombasa during a three-day tea industry stakeholders consultative meeting and tea testing exercise for 70 gardens from the tea produced by the small subsector and factories managed by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

He said the auction of orthodox teas has been in the pipeline, with the official launch set for September 17, 2025. Producers are required to catalogue their teas by August 28 (today).

“So those teas that will be auctioned have been given a chance up to August 28. They will have their own day because now we have enough volume. After all, the government has licensed over 34 factories, which are already producing,” said Mutai.

He said among the companies producing pure orthodox tea are Siomo Tea, Choimim, Nndarawetta and Matunwa.

The CEO said the KTDA small-scale subsector has also built 34 factories that are dedicated to pure orthodox teas.

Mutai said that those factories that have a Continuous Direct Compression (CDC) line have put in a second or third line for orthodox tea. They include Tumaita, Kimunye, Githuki, Imenti, Chelal, and Besonik.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Orthodox Tea Mombasa Tea Auction Tea Board of Kenya Tea Auction
.

Latest Stories

Democracy has failed; consider turning Kenya into a monarchy
Democracy has failed; consider turning Kenya into a monarchy
Opinion
By Gilbert Muyumbu
1 hr ago
No more hidden fees as CBK moves to enforce new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Petroleum workers move to court to stop KPC sale
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Duale: Ruto's man with a knack for stoking storms in plum dockets
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Duale: Ruto's man with a knack for stoking storms in plum dockets
Calls mount on CS Duale to resign over SHA scam
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Calls mount on CS Duale to resign over SHA scam
Kenya marks 15 years of supreme law amid gender parity challenge
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Kenya marks 15 years of supreme law amid gender parity challenge
Kahariri, Duale sued afresh over KDF deployment
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Kahariri, Duale sued afresh over KDF deployment
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved