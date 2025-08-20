Ruto seeks to enhance cooperation with Japan in education, manufacturing, sports

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive in Yokohama, Japan, for the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, on August 20, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto used the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) to advocate for enhanced cooperation with Japan in areas such as education, manufacturing, sports, and technology to strengthen economic resilience.

TICAD-9, with the theme “Co-creating Innovative Solutions With Africa People-to-;People Partnership for Shared Prosperity,” is the largest Africa-focused business expo and diplomatic platform in Japan.

Ruto emphasized the long-standing relationship between Kenya and Japan, noting that it has flourished for six decades. He remarked, “During this time, Japan has been a steadfast partner in our development journey.”

He highlighted Japan’s contributions across several key sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, water, energy, health, and human resource development.

The Head of State cited projects such as geothermal power exploration and the transformation of Mombasa Port into a global maritime hub, illustrating how Japan’s support has helped establish Kenya as a strategic gateway into Africa.

The President said that more than 120 Japanese companies are thriving in Kenya, demonstrating a robust and expanding private-sector partnership.

“These firms contribute to job creation, technology transfer, and industrial growth while anchoring Kenya’s economic transformation,” he noted.

TICAD-9 will span three days and feature more than 190 Japanese exhibitors alongside representatives from approximately 49 African countries, all aimed at fostering and promoting trade relations between Japan and Africa and supporting African development.

The Government of Japan is co-hosting TICAD-9 alongside the UN, the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the World Bank.

Ruto was accompanied by state officials, including Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The President particularly focused on economic opportunities that would create jobs for Kenyans, especially the youth, during a Kenya Investment Forum in Yokohama.

Organised in partnership with the City of Yokohama, this event aims to showcase Kenya’s dynamic investment landscape and highlight priority sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, agribusiness, and digital innovation.

Ruto urged the private sector in Yokohama to seize the vast opportunities available in Kenya, stating, “Our relationship must elevate to a level that fully harnesses the opportunities in my country.”

He outlined his administration's focus on Export Processing Zones and Special Economic Zones as models for world-class investments. “Kenya is also home to one of Africa’s most vibrant technology ecosystems, known as Silicon Savannah,” he added.

The Head of State invited the Japanese private sector to explore the opportunities in Kenya, which serves as a gateway to Africa’s growth. “Our country boasts a large pool of well-educated, tech-savvy young individuals who are equipped to work with advanced technologies to drive innovation across all sectors,” he explained.

On employment, Ruto revealed that many Japanese companies have begun recruiting Kenyan graduates for training and deployment in Japan.

“The Government of Kenya is committed to establishing formal labor mobility frameworks with Japan, which would enable more young Kenyans to contribute to Japan’s economy while strengthening the bonds between our peoples,” he said.

The government discussed initiatives such as expanding Mombasa Port, developing roads, enhancing the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, and upgrading the Nairobi urban transport system through the Ministry of Trade.

Kenya is seeking collaboration in agriculture, forestry, rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure, and continued educational exchanges in science, technology, and innovation.

Ruto aims to leverage the forum to enhance African integration and connectivity, remove barriers, and emphasize the Continental Free Trade Area as a catalyst for inclusive growth. He held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and later attended a reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace.

Floice Mukabana, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Export Processing and Branding Agency, noted that Kenya's participation at TICAD-9 aims to showcase its diverse strengths and appealing offerings, ensuring that Africa’s priorities are included in significant global discussions.

“We are emphasising the enduring six-decade diplomatic relationship between East Africa and Japan, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a strategic and reliable partner on the African continent,” she stated.

To amplify Team Kenya's message at TICAD-9, Brand Kenya will host the Kenya Investment Forum, where ministers, investors, business leaders, and policymakers will gather to share unique insights into Africa's most industrialized market.