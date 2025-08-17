Harnessing devolution to transform agriculture

The just-concluded Devolution Conference, convened in Homa Bay under the theme “For the People, For Prosperity: Devolution as a Catalyst for Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice,” rang with both promise and unmet potential.

Nowhere is this truer than in agriculture, the backbone of Kenya’s economy and the livelihood of 70 per cent of our population.

The devolution of critical functions such as agriculture, health and pre-primary education was meant to bring government closer to the people, empowering local leaders to effect change and development from the ground up.

Yet, more than 10 years later, critical agricultural support such as extension services, veterinary care, market access, and irrigation infrastructure are faltering. This is not only a national crisis that demands immediate government action, but a question of whether or not devolution can live up to its promise.

One critical shortcoming is the weak coordination of the agriculture sector, especially in relation to the national-county, inter and intra-county actor coordination.

The County Agriculture Sector Steering Committees (CASSCOM) were created to coordinate agricultural development projects and investments, bringing both public and private efforts to the table.

Yet in many counties, they are far from effective or operational. Without strong coordination, efforts remain fragmented, monitoring and evaluation fall by the wayside, and opportunities for innovation slip away.

For devolution to begin fulfilling its potential, counties must focus on strengthening collaboration and mutual accountability.

Only then shall we be able to build a thriving agricultural sector that drives economic growth and meaningfully meets the needs of our people, from farmers to pastoralists to fisherfolk.

Another significant barrier is the prohibitive CESS fees on goods crossing county borders. These levies stifle trade between countries, disrupt agricultural productivity, and undermine food security.

To catalyse agricultural growth that benefits all, counties must work together to transcend these artificial barriers, harmonising trade policies that benefit all Kenyans.

At the same time, intensifying environmental challenges threaten to destabilise our food systems.

Unpredictable rainfall, prolonged droughts, soil degradation, and climate shocks call us to immediate action.

Counties must begin to adopt a whole-landscape approach to agriculture that integrates sustainable practices and ecological principles. By doing so, we can create a resilient agricultural framework that not only meets the needs of today but secures the future for generations to come.

The way forward lies in embracing the true essence of devolution: giving power and agency to local communities.

This means creating inclusive governance structures that go beyond aid to genuinely involve farmers, pastoralists, and fisherfolk in decision-making processes for economic development.

This is how devolution could work to improve food security and promote equitable growth across our nation.

The Devolution Conference was a chance to reset the agenda.

By setting our sights on strengthening county governance structures and improving coordination among stakeholders, we can unlock the potential of devolution to revitalise the agricultural sector, fostering development that serves our people and nation, innovating for food systems transformation, and delivering on the promise of equity, inclusion, and social justice for all Kenyans.

Kenya’s future depends on it. Let this be remembered as a turning point—the moment that we committed to devolution as a path to a sustainable and prosperous food future for all.

The writer is a researcher and interim Food Systems Director at non-profit TMG Research