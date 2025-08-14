Sudan moves to unlock disputed key trade corridor with Kenya

Trucks queue at the Malaba border on January 20, 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The construction of the 11-kilometre road linking Kenya and South Sudan to boost cross-border trade and cut the cost of transport between the two nations will start soon.

This is after the government of South Sudan approved the Northern Corridor Transit Transport Coordination Authority’s (NCTTCA) proposal to develop the stretch on the disputed Ilemi Triangle.