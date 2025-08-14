×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lack of electricity delays handing-over of Gichugu housing project

By Boniface Gikandi | Aug. 14, 2025
A section of Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme in Kianyaga market in Kirinyaga county. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Close to 110 units in the Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) in Kirinyaga County have been completed. However, the houses remain unoccupied due to lack of electricity connection.

Aside from changing the image of the once sleepy Kianyaga market, the multi-million project created job opportunities, resulted in a rise in land prices and also caused establishment of more investments that are interlinked to the occupancy of the houses.

John Kuira, a resident of Gichugu, said the demand for land in the locality has escalated owing to investors seeking more land where they could establish high-end hotels that could offer outdoor activities to match-up the new houses. 

“Majority of the farmers are not interested in disposing off their land, as they are still glued to coffee farming. This then pegs high prices on the lands from Sh2.5 million to Sh4 million up,” said Kuira.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mercy Wanjiku, a construction and engineering student is among the youth who benefited from the project while studying at Kirinyaga University and later joined the project for her industrial attachment.

“It's worth noting that during the construction, I managed to pay my university fees, and relieved my parents of the burden,” she said.

Victor Kimathi, a clerk at the Gichugu AHP says the unskilled workers also benefited from the certification they got from the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) after excelling in their assignments, thus an upgrade.

Gichugu project, he added, has empowered the local artisans from Kirinyaga East who supplied doors, windows, among other materials required in the construction.

“The programme demonstrated the unity among all the players as the local talents were also utilised,” said Kimathi.

However, despite its completion and readiness for occupation, lack of electricity remains a major hindrance.  Engineer Samuel Wambugu, the project's contractor said it is regrettable that four months after the completion of the project, Kenya Power is yet to install a transformer despite being paid Sh6.8 million.

Wambugu said the delays by Kenya Power are a major setback since by now, they ought to have handed over the project to the buyers.

Director of housing in the Central region Albert Gakuru appreciates the workmanship at Gichugu, saying it involved the community and completed the civil works ahead of time.

Gakuru said 75 per cent of the houses have been booked, calling on the locals to take advantage of the investment at their door step.

“Delay to connect the project with the electricity is the only handicap that we are experiencing,” he said. 

The other housing project that is close to completion is in Nanyuki town with installation of sewer lines and electricity already in progress.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme Kenya Power Affordable Housing Projects
.

Latest Stories

How State is inadvertently pushing Kenya to violent extremism, organised chaos
How State is inadvertently pushing Kenya to violent extremism, organised chaos
Opinion
By Kiyo Nganga
10 mins ago
Why cooperation between Kenya and US should be strengthened
Opinion
By Nelson Koech
10 mins ago
Ferry-building project sets maritime sector abuzz
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
By Josphat Thiong’o 10 mins ago
No, thank you, Mr President: Ruto's list of rejected job offers balloons
Firms behind Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway deny project has been abandoned
By James Wanzala 10 mins ago
Firms behind Nairobi-Mombasa Expressway deny project has been abandoned
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
By Harold Odhiambo and James Omoro 10 mins ago
Master of double speak: Ruto masks flaws, turns heat on MPs over corruption
How one player could take over Kenya's cement market
By Brian Ngugi 10 mins ago
How one player could take over Kenya's cement market
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved