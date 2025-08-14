Lack of electricity delays handing-over of Gichugu housing project

A section of Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme in Kianyaga market in Kirinyaga county. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Close to 110 units in the Gichugu Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) in Kirinyaga County have been completed. However, the houses remain unoccupied due to lack of electricity connection.

Aside from changing the image of the once sleepy Kianyaga market, the multi-million project created job opportunities, resulted in a rise in land prices and also caused establishment of more investments that are interlinked to the occupancy of the houses.

John Kuira, a resident of Gichugu, said the demand for land in the locality has escalated owing to investors seeking more land where they could establish high-end hotels that could offer outdoor activities to match-up the new houses.

“Majority of the farmers are not interested in disposing off their land, as they are still glued to coffee farming. This then pegs high prices on the lands from Sh2.5 million to Sh4 million up,” said Kuira.

Mercy Wanjiku, a construction and engineering student is among the youth who benefited from the project while studying at Kirinyaga University and later joined the project for her industrial attachment.

“It's worth noting that during the construction, I managed to pay my university fees, and relieved my parents of the burden,” she said.

Victor Kimathi, a clerk at the Gichugu AHP says the unskilled workers also benefited from the certification they got from the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) after excelling in their assignments, thus an upgrade.

Gichugu project, he added, has empowered the local artisans from Kirinyaga East who supplied doors, windows, among other materials required in the construction.

“The programme demonstrated the unity among all the players as the local talents were also utilised,” said Kimathi.

However, despite its completion and readiness for occupation, lack of electricity remains a major hindrance. Engineer Samuel Wambugu, the project's contractor said it is regrettable that four months after the completion of the project, Kenya Power is yet to install a transformer despite being paid Sh6.8 million.

Wambugu said the delays by Kenya Power are a major setback since by now, they ought to have handed over the project to the buyers.

Director of housing in the Central region Albert Gakuru appreciates the workmanship at Gichugu, saying it involved the community and completed the civil works ahead of time.

Gakuru said 75 per cent of the houses have been booked, calling on the locals to take advantage of the investment at their door step.

“Delay to connect the project with the electricity is the only handicap that we are experiencing,” he said.

The other housing project that is close to completion is in Nanyuki town with installation of sewer lines and electricity already in progress.