Industry players form association to streamline fertiliser sector

The debate between organic and inorganic fertilisers is often unnecessarily polarized. Yet, in reality, plants absorb nutrients in their elemental forms, regardless of their source.

Dr Innocent Okuku, says social advocates who push for one type of fertiliser lose sight of what is truly needed.

Dr Okuku argues that solving Africa’s food crisis sustainably requires a balanced use of both organic and inorganic fertilisers.

The real conversation, he says, should be how to use organic and inorganic inputs in a complementary way to benefit our soils and crops.

“Organic materials play a critical role in improving soil health and structure-but they alone cannot supply the volume of nutrients crops need. Inorganic fertilisers, on the other hand, can deliver those nutrients efficiently. When used together, they create a balanced system that supports productivity and sustainability,” Dr Okuku explains.

He spoke as stakeholders in Africa’s fertiliser sector convened in Nairobi to establish the Pan-African Fertiliser Association.

The Association aims to bring together industry players including producers, importers, distributors, agro-dealers and retailers, across the value chain to speak with one voice, ensuring unified and coordinated input into both continental and national policy forums.

The meeting, convened by Dr Okuku in collaboration with the Fertiliser Association of Kenya (FA-K), with support from the International Fertiliser Development Center (IFDC), seeks to promote food self-sufficiency and enhance economic resilience across the continent.

Dr Okuku regrets that Africa currently imports over $30 billion in food annually, despite abundant arable land, manpower, and potential, which is both unsustainable and economically unproductive.

“Coordinating efforts to improve soil health and fertiliser uptake-both inorganic and organic-will raise crop yields, reduce dependency on imports, and accelerate the continent toward surplus production and export potential,” he explains.

FA-K Chief Executive Officer Lilian Wanjiru, lauded the association saying it will establish strong structures that unify the fertiliser private sector across Africa.

“The association is set to create a continental platform that gives voice to the private sector, aligning its efforts with policy advocacy, sustainable soil health, and fertilizer practices,” Dr Wanjiru says.

She explains that, historically, the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) and research sectors have dominated the soil health agenda with better coordination, while the private sector’s role and investments have gone under recognized due to fragmented efforts and communication.

“The association provides a unified voice to influence favourable policies, promote balanced fertilisation, drive innovation and sustainability in fertiliser use and improve coordination and amplify the sector’s contributions to food security,” she says.

Dr Wanjiru argues that the fertiliser industry in Africa is not starting from scratch. They have already made large investments, built infrastructure, and developed knowledge. But without the right policy frameworks and inclusive subsidy mechanisms, they risk wasting those gains.

“The Pan-African Fertiliser Association is our opportunity to realign, amplify our voice, and push for a food-secure, soil-healthy Africa, driven by the private sector’s innovation and the farmer’s freedom to choose,” she says.

During the two-day event, participants defined governance structures, membership categories, regional representation and leadership roles.

They set clear operating models, including decision-making protocols, funding mechanisms, and collaboration strategies.

The association is set for official launch on September 1, 2025 at the Africa Food Summit in Dakar, jointly with AU officials and government representatives.

The launch marks a key milestone, as stakeholders highlight the absence of a unified continental private-sector voice in agriculture and fertiliser policy. National governments, regional bodies and African Union agencies currently lack a consistent, formal interlocutor when developing fertiliser and soil health strategies.