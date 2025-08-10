×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Revealed: Inside the borrowing trends in Kenya

By Brian Ngugi | Aug. 10, 2025
Woman holding a mobile phone with loan application approval. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A new report offers an analytical look into the borrowing habits of Kenyans, revealing that digital credit is not just a financial tool but a catalyst for improved quality of life, business growth, and reduced financial stress, particularly among women.

According to a report by global impact measurement company 60 Decibels, commissioned by digital lender Tala, a striking nine out of 10 Kenyans reported an improvement in their quality of life, and 89 per cent feel more in control of their finances after taking a digital loan.

The report, based on direct feedback from Tala customers, highlights how digital credit is reaching previously underserved populations. It found that a quarter of borrowers were accessing a digital loan for the first time, with women being a key demographic in this group (33 per cent).

While the majority of loans were used for non-business purposes such as emergencies and education, the report found that 53 per cent of borrowers used their loans for business, with 90 per cent of those entrepreneurs reporting an improved business outlook.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This was often reflected in better profits, increased sales, and business expansion.

Financial management

A key finding was the profound impact on financial well-being. Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers reported improved financial management skills, and 88 per cent said they worry less about their finances.

For women, the impact was even more pronounced, with 80 per cent reporting an improvement in financial decision-making compared to a lower percentage for men.

The report also sheds light on the personal and household benefits beyond business.

The loans contributed to increased household spending on education (75 per cent), improved ability to cover household expenses (84 per cent), and a boost in quality meals (69 per cent).

On a personal level, 85 per cent of borrowers reported improved self-confidence.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Borrowing Trends Digital Lending Mobile Loans Tala Loans
.

Latest Stories

CHAN 2024: 10-man Harambee Stars stun Morocco to book quarter-finals
CHAN 2024: 10-man Harambee Stars stun Morocco to book quarter-finals
Sports
By Washington Onyango
50 mins ago
Police launch crackdown after deadly road accidents
National
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
Ruto: 'No brains' politics won't derail housing plan
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kisumu's killer junction: The dark history of Coptic Roundabout
By Olivia Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Kisumu's killer junction: The dark history of Coptic Roundabout
Baby's first cry, father's tears: Rare birth complication tears Kitengela family apart
By Mercy Kahenda 6 hrs ago
Baby's first cry, father's tears: Rare birth complication tears Kitengela family apart
e-Citizen scam: How Kenya perfected the art of losing billions
By Mutahi Mureithi 7 hrs ago
e-Citizen scam: How Kenya perfected the art of losing billions
November by-elections set stage for Ruto, Gachagua, Raila showdown
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 hrs ago
November by-elections set stage for Ruto, Gachagua, Raila showdown
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved