MSMEs to get discount on fibre connections

By Claire Ochieng | Aug. 9, 2025

 

Founder of Hernovation Laura Chite, during the  Grow with Safaricom Business Forum, whereby Safaricom brought together small and micro enterprises for a  conversation on financial literacy and innovation. [David Gichuru/Standard]

Safaricom has announced a 25 per cent discount on all new fibre connections.

The two-month discount, running from August to September, targets Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) located within fibre-ready buildings.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer Frankline Okata made the announcement on Friday in Nairobi during the telco's ongoing Grow with Safaricom Business forums.

"Our commitment at Safaricom Business is to power business growth through products and solutions that matter to entrepreneurs. This offer on fibre to the business will ensure MSMEs have access to the fastest, most reliable internet that matches their ambitions,” said Mr Okata.

The forum, under the theme Fuelling Financial Growth through Innovation, brought together entrepreneurs from Nairobi’s MSME sector.

MSMEs employ more than 80 per cent of the working population. Yet, nearly half of these businesses do not survive past their third year.

The Grow with Safaricom Business forum is designed to equip them with tools and knowledge to digitise operations, improve customer experience and scale their ventures.

Since its inception in March 2024, the forum has reached over 1,000 businesses in the Coast, Nairobi, Greater Western, Rift and Mt. Kenya regions.

Through the series, businesses exchange ideas on how they can leverage digital technologies to enhance their market reach, streamline operations, and create a strong brand presence online. 

"We are here to watch you grow, to empower you, to share knowledge, to continue to innovate with each other in the business sector," said Chief Commercial Officer at Stepwise Laura Chite.

"Digitisation is all about having a unique way of marketing your business through digital tools to connect, network and present the best service to your customers."

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, over 70 per cent of small businesses fail within their first three years, primarily due to cash flow or market challenges.

“These challenges present opportunities for collaboration and growth. We have introduced business credit solutions that leverage transaction history and real-time business performance to provide practical, accessible, and flexible credit tailored to entrepreneurs’ needs,” said Safaricom’s Okata.

Through physical and virtual business forums, Safaricom is driving positive growth, impacting thousands of entrepreneurs across Kenya and paving the way for further innovative solutions.

