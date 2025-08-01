KenGen starts geothermal exploration in Tanzania's Mbeya region

German Vice Chancellor Dr Robert Habeck (C) tours Olkaria, Naivasha, with senior officials and investors on 2nd December 2024. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has begun geothermal exploration in Tanzania. Over thirty workers, including senior engineers are Mbeya region to initiate this project.

Tanzania now joins Zambia, Ethiopia, Eswatini, and Djibouti as countries benefiting from KenGen’s expertise. This initiative aligns with the commitments established in the Paris Climate Agreement (2015), aimed at helping countries reduce their carbon emissions, limit global temperature rise, and address climate-related disasters.

In a company bulletin, it was reported that the workers are on-site to set up a drilling rig.

“This marks an exciting new chapter as our geothermal drilling team embarks on a high-stakes international mission, the first under our landmark contract with Tanzania Geothermal Development Company,” the bulletin stated.

KenGen chief executive Peter Njenga said the company has been granted exploration rights in both Zambia and Tanzania, while drilling operations continue in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Eswatini.

He said KenGen will leverage its technological expertise and decades of experience to assist these five countries in transitioning to clean energy sources. “We successfully supported Ethiopia and Djibouti, and our next stops will be Eswatini and Tanzania, both of which have high geothermal energy potential,” he stated.

KenGen also announced progress in the revamp of the Olkaria geothermal power plant in Naivasha, which is now in its final phase.

The company reported the successful delivery and installation of the third and final steam turbine generator unit at the Olkaria I power plant.

Once fully operational, the plant will contribute an additional 63 megawatts to the national grid.

Design and Construction Manager Isaac Maina said the delivery of all three turbine generator units was completed within the original project timeline, despite logistical challenges posed by the Covid-10 pandemic.