×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KenGen starts geothermal exploration in Tanzania's Mbeya region

By Antony Gitonga | Aug. 1, 2025
German Vice Chancellor Dr Robert Habeck (C) tours Olkaria, Naivasha, with senior officials and investors on 2nd December 2024. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has begun geothermal exploration in Tanzania. Over thirty workers, including senior engineers are Mbeya region to initiate this project.

Tanzania now joins Zambia, Ethiopia, Eswatini, and Djibouti as countries benefiting from KenGen’s expertise. This initiative aligns with the commitments established in the Paris Climate Agreement (2015), aimed at helping countries reduce their carbon emissions, limit global temperature rise, and address climate-related disasters.

In a company bulletin, it was reported that the workers are on-site to set up a drilling rig.

“This marks an exciting new chapter as our geothermal drilling team embarks on a high-stakes international mission, the first under our landmark contract with Tanzania Geothermal Development Company,” the bulletin stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

KenGen chief executive Peter Njenga said the company has been granted exploration rights in both Zambia and Tanzania, while drilling operations continue in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Eswatini.

He said KenGen will leverage its technological expertise and decades of experience to assist these five countries in transitioning to clean energy sources. “We successfully supported Ethiopia and Djibouti, and our next stops will be Eswatini and Tanzania, both of which have high geothermal energy potential,” he stated.

KenGen also announced progress in the revamp of the Olkaria geothermal power plant in Naivasha, which is now in its final phase.

The company reported the successful delivery and installation of the third and final steam turbine generator unit at the Olkaria I power plant.

Once fully operational, the plant will contribute an additional 63 megawatts to the national grid.

Design and Construction Manager Isaac Maina said the delivery of all three turbine generator units was completed within the original project timeline, despite logistical challenges posed by the Covid-10 pandemic. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KenGen in Tanzania East Africa Energy Projects KenGen Geothermal Projects Renewable Energy Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Why top marathon names opted for individual races
Why top marathon names opted for individual races
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
53 mins ago
Insurance important tool for securing our financial future
Opinion
By Judith Odhiambo
53 mins ago
KenGen starts geothermal exploration in Tanzania's Mbeya region
Business
By Antony Gitonga
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kigame: Four top security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
Kigame: Four top security bosses must face justice for Gen Z deaths
Reprieve for university students as state slashes fees in new structure
By Lewis Nyaundi 53 mins ago
Reprieve for university students as state slashes fees in new structure
'Please forgive me': Munyakho appeals to victim's family after 14 years in Saudi prison
By Jacinta Mutura 53 mins ago
'Please forgive me': Munyakho appeals to victim's family after 14 years in Saudi prison
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
By Edwin Nyarangi 53 mins ago
Why your fuel bill will rise again in 2025
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved