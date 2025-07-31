×
KPA rolls out E-procurement to boost transparency

By Philip Mwakio | Jul. 31, 2025

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has rolled out the new Electronic Government Procurement (E-GP) system to boost transparency and root out graft in its tendering processes.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto said the move aims to streamline procurement procedures, reduce manual processes, and foster greater transparency.

He emphasised the importance of embracing technological advancements to enhance transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.

"The E-GP system is a transformative milestone that aligns us with Kenya's broader vision for a modern, accountable, and efficient public sector," he said.

The training, facilitated by officials from the National Treasury, is part of a broader capacity-building effort that will soon extend to general managers and senior managers within KPA.

The training sought to equip staff involved in procurement and supply chain management with the skills necessary to navigate the digital system confidently.

Ruto highlighted several key features of the E-GP system designed to modernise procurement, making processes more accessible, competitive, and cost-effective.

The E-GP includes online supplier registration, e-annual procurement planning, electronic tendering, e-auctions, digital contract management, inventory control, e-catalogue, and e-payments.

"The adoption of the E-GP system will not only improve our operational efficiency but also strengthen trust and integrity in how we manage public resources.

"It will facilitate faster procurement cycles, better data management, and ensure compliance with national standards," Ruto added.

He urged staff to approach the transition with enthusiasm and to actively participate in the ongoing training sessions.

"Your dedication and engagement are vital for the successful adoption of this platform. Together, we will build a modern Ports Authority that meets the future's demands," he concluded. 

The government launched the end-to-end E-GP system on July 1, 2025, mandating all procurement activities to be conducted through the platform.

