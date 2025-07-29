Nairobi to host international agri-expo

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe at the International Floriculture Trade Expo (IFTEX 2025), held at the Oshwal Centre, Westlands in Nairobi. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

Kenya is set to host the second edition of the Africa International Agricultural Expo (AIAE) from October 28 to 31, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Organised by Agri-Africa Exhibition Ltd, in partnership with Hongxing International Exhibition Company Ltd (HXIE) of China, this year’s event is expected to draw over 10,000 local and international visitors and feature 150–200 exhibitors from across the globe.

The expo is expected to offer a platform for innovation, investment, and international trade in agriculture.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the 2025 AIAE is expected to bring together farmers, innovators, agribusiness leaders, development partners, researchers, and policymakers to explore solutions to the continent’s most pressing agricultural challenges.

“We’re convening people who can make agriculture work better for Africa, whether through innovation, investment, policy reform, or partnerships,” said Tito Mutai, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Agri-Africa Exhibition.

However, persistent obstacles such as fragmented value chains, limited access to modern technology, and underinvestment continue to undermine the sector’s potential.

Key focus areas will include smart farming, irrigation, mechanisation, agri-finance, agro-processing, veterinary solutions, and cross-border trade. “Kenya has the land, the climate, and the people to achieve food self-sufficiency,” noted Mutai.

“This expo is a wake-up call for Africa’s youth, agripreneurs, and policymakers. Agriculture isn’t just a sector, it’s a vehicle for jobs, trade, and sustainability.”

Ding Guiping, the chief executive of Hongxing International Exhibition, emphasised the strategic importance of AIAE in bolstering China-Africa agricultural ties.

HXIE has organised key segments of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo since 2019 and recently opened a regional office in Nairobi. “Our goal is to build a full-spectrum bridge for agricultural collaboration between China and Africa,” said Guiping.

Nearly 100 Chinese companies are expected to participate, offering technologies in agri-machinery, irrigation systems, seed and input solutions, and post-harvest innovations.

Kenya’s vibrant tea industry is also set to make a pitch at the expo.

Speaking at a pre-expo briefing, Tea Board of Kenya CEO Willy Mutai said the country operates 145 tea factories producing over 590 million kilos annually, with huge untapped market potential in Africa and Asia.