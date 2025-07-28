Kenya to host first-ever Pan-African artificial intelligence conference

Kenya to host first continental premier artificial intelligence conference from August 2025. [iStock]

Kenya will host the premier Africa Artificial Intelligence Conference (AIPAC 2025), the first continental gathering focusing exclusively on Artificial Intelligence.

The four-day conference, taking place from August 25 to 28 in Mombasa, has been strategically designed to position Kenya at the epicentre of global AI conversations.

AIPAC 2025 is expected to bring together over 1,500 business and corporate leaders, policymakers, scholars, innovators, and researchers from across Africa and the globe.

Delegates will collaborate on co-creating national AI strategies, shaping ethical frameworks, unlocking investments, and celebrating African talent and innovation in the field of AI.

“AIPAC 2025 offers Kenya a unique opportunity for investor-startup matchmaking to drive capital investments into AI enterprises,” said Mr. Harun Katusya, Director and Chairman of the AIPAC 2025 Secretariat.

“This is more than a conference – it's a platform to shape Africa’s AI future and open global doors for Kenyan ingenuity.”, added Katusya.

Kenya’s top AI entrepreneurs will connect with global venture capitalists and equity investors while at the same time delegates will engage in high-level discussions to forge public-private AI partnerships.

Scholars and practitioners with input from delegates will draft key policy recommendations and develop cross-border talent development pacts.

Kenyan universities and research institutions will use the event to tap into international R&D opportunities.

The Conference will pay premium attention to AI applications across EduTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, ClimaTech, GovTech, FinTech, TradeTech, and InduTech.

This pioneering event, according to organisers, is not only meant to cement Kenya’s position as Africa’s AI hub, but also to provide Kenyan authorities and institutions with a vital platform to influence and shape global AI conversations.

“It is a pivotal step in aligning Africa’s AI ambitions with global standards and trends”, noted Katusya.