IMF to share Kenya governance diagnostic draft with government

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 28, 2025
Treasury CS John Mbadi accompanied by PS Chris Kiptoo led the Kenyan delegation in talks IMF team led by Vitor Gaspar, Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department, and Yan Liu, Director of the Legal Department, during the 2025 Spring Meetings. [Courtesy]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made governance reforms and anti-corruption measures a cornerstone of its future financial support to Kenya, with a draft report assessing the country’s corruption risks expected by December 2025.  

In a statement to The Standard, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack confirmed that “promoting good governance remains an essential part of the IMF’s engagement with Kenya,” signalling that future funding could hinge on the government’s commitment to reforms.  

