A section of Juja town in Kiambu, on Thursday, July 16 2020.Most businesses that rely on students from the university for business have adversely been affected as all learning institutions are shut owing to Covid-19 pandemic. [David Njaaga,Standard]

Land prices in Juja, Kiambu County, grew the fastest in the last 12 months among Nairobi city’s satellite towns, even as the latest HassConsult Property Indices show developers in these areas are slowing down due to oversupply of apartments.

Tough economic times, the indices show, have caused both private home developers in these areas and commercial ones to slow down.