KAA reveals plans to revamp infrastructure at Wilson Airport

By Mourice Odiwuor | Jul. 24, 2025

Aircraft packed during the Brand relaunch of the Z.Boskovic Air Charters at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on May 17, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The recent concerns about flight security and risks to safe landing of flights at Wilson Airport brought about by illegal structures will be addressed, the State has assured.

The structure are in defiance of flight safety laws. The aviation management said it is now working on a transformation. This is after the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) on Tuesday held a stakeholder engagement meeting to advance Wilson Airport rehabilitation.

The meeting brought together board leadership from the three major aviation organisations: Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) and Kenya Airports Authority to address the proposed rehabilitation of Wilson Airport runways and operational sustainability.

The visit focused on ongoing rehabilitation of both runways at Wilson Airport, a critical infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, and capacity for one of the busiest domestic hubs in East Africa. The discussions also addressed the  growing challenges posed by encroaching high-rise developments, airspace safety, and urban integration. “This inspection demonstrates our shared commitment to rehabilitating and modernising Wilson Airport to meet present and future demands,” said KAA Board Chairman Caleb Kositany.

“We are focused on delivering infrastructure that matches Kenya’s ambitions as a regional aviation leader.”  The stakeholder engagement marked a significant step in ensuring that the upcoming infrastructure project aligns with the needs and expectations of all key players within Kenya’s aviation ecosystem.

The delegation included KAA Board Chairman, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Board Chairman Brown Ondego, and KAAO Vice Chairman Jimmy Kibati, joined by directors from their respective institutions and officials from Nairobi County.

Board members conducted an aerial fly-by of Nairobi from Wilson to gain a comprehensive perspective of the surrounding urban sprawl.

.

KAA reveals plans to revamp infrastructure at Wilson Airport
.

