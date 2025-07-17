KRA beats customs revenue target with Sh3b daily collection

Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) Customs and Border Control Department collected Sh879.3 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year, surpassing its revenue target by more than five per cent.

KRA says the department reported an average daily collection of Sh3 billion, driven by growth in oil and non-oil taxes.

“KRA’s Customs and Border Control Department recorded an accelerated growth rate of 11.1 per cent in revenue collection over the previous year’s growth rate of 4.9 per cent to collect Sh879 billion.”

“This denotes a performance rate of 105.9 per cent, at the close of the 2024/2025 Financial Year,” said Customs and Border Control Commissioner Lilian Nyawanda.

Revenue from oil products, including petrol, diesel, coal, electrical energy, and lubricating greases, rose by twelve (12) per cent, buoyed by increased import volumes.

Non-oil imports such as sugar, rice, and cooking oil contributed Sh541 billion.

Nyawanda also noted a 37.4 per cent reduction in exemptions on imports, which significantly boosted collections from non-oil revenue streams.

Additional gains came from increases in import and excise duties, the Railway Development Levy (RDL), and the Road Maintenance Levy (RML).

KRA credited part of the performance to its centralised clearance system, which has cut down processing times at trade facilitation centres across key border points.

The authority also says it collected Sh549 million from seized contraband goods in its ongoing crackdown on illicit trade.

“Among the notable enforcement actions that were taken during FY2024/25 was the seizure of over 40,000 litres of smuggled ethanol concealed in imported molasses,” added Nyawanda.

“Enforcement efforts against contraband imports, sealing of loopholes for illicit trade, and increased focus on trade facilitation resulted in a record growth in revenue collection against targets.”

Last week, KRA announced it had exceeded its overall revenue target by nearly seven per cent, collecting Sh2.57 trillion for the fiscal year.