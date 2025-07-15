Equity scoops top EAC banking award

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi during an investor briefing event. [File, Standard]

Equity Bank has been named Best Regional Bank in East Africa at the 2025 African Banker Awards.

The award ceremony took place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, with the lender recognised for its role in deepening financial inclusion, empowering communities, and promoting sustainable economic development across East Africa.

Equity Group Managing Director James Mwangi said: “We are deeply honoured by this recognition. This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering transformative financial services that empower individuals, businesses, and communities across East and Central Africa.”

The African Banker Awards, now in their 19th year, celebrate excellence and innovation in African banking.

Supported by the African Development Bank and partners such as the African Guarantee Fund, the awards recognise institutions and leaders that have significantly contributed to the continent’s financial sector over the past year.

Chair of the Awards Committee Omar Ben Yedder emphasised the pivotal role of African financial institutions.

“Strong African-owned banks are critical to scaling development and banks like Equity are at the forefront of that mission.”

Equity Group operates in six African markets Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with a representative office in Ethiopia, serving over 22 million customers.