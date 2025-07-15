PUBG Mobile deepens roots in Africa with new servers and culturally inspired features

A fan playing a PUBG video game on a mobile phone. [Courtesy]

One of the world’s most popular mobile games, PUBG Mobile, has unveiled a major expansion strategy for Africa, rolling out local servers and culturally themed in-game content aimed at enhancing player experience and celebrating African identity.

Branded “For Africa, By Africa”, the expansion marks the game’s most significant investment in the continent to date.

The initiative includes the launch of dedicated servers in Nigeria and South Africa—an effort PUBG says will reduce latency and provide smoother, more competitive gameplay for millions of users across Africa.

“Stable, smooth gameplay is critical for competitive players,” said Brian Gu, head of PUBG Mobile Africa. “With our new Server Node Selection feature, African gamers can now choose to compete locally or globally with just one tap.”

Celebrating African Culture In-Game

As part of the cultural integration push, PUBG Mobile introduced a Maasai-inspired outfit, designed with bold colors and patterns rooted in East African tradition.

The game also features an “Afro Frenzy” emote, based on the viral Mapangale dance, which gained traction across TikTok and other social media platforms.

More culturally relevant content is on the way, including a digital version of Mancala, the traditional African board game celebrated for its strategic gameplay and cultural significance.

“These features go beyond aesthetics. They represent our respect for African culture and the creativity of our player base,” said Gu.

Tournaments, Dance Challenges, and Giveaways

To further engage local players, PUBG Mobile is rolling out several region-wide activities this season. Key among them is the Africa Cup Tournament, where national teams will compete ahead of the grand finals set for September 13–14.

In August, the platform will partner with TikTok to host the TikTok x PUBG Mobile dance challenge, inviting players to showcase their dance skills for weekly prizes.

Additionally, the Airdrop Festival Carnival will offer giveaways including Infinix smartphones and Oraimo accessories.

According to the developers, many of the updates were informed by direct player feedback—especially requests for improved gameplay responsiveness and more authentic African representation.

“This isn’t just an update—it’s a co-creation,” Gu emphasized. “African players have shaped this game’s future. And this is only the beginning.”

With its new infrastructure and player-first approach, PUBG MOBILE becomes one of the first global mobile games to establish a strong server and content presence in Africa, signaling the continent's rising significance in the global gaming landscape.