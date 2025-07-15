E-mobility firm selected for 2025 regional climate projects platform

One of Spiro's automated battery swap stations. [Courtesy]

Electric mobility company Spiro has been selected for the 2025 Regional Platforms for Climate Projects (RPCP) Pipeline, in recognition of its growing role in delivering sustainable transport solutions across Africa.

Spiro is an electric mobility company focused on transforming transportation in Africa through the large-scale deployment of electric vehicles and battery swapping infrastructure.

The Pan-African firm, which has pioneered large-scale electric mobility initiatives in eight countries, was listed under the prestigious initiative led by the Climate High-Level Champions.

The RPCP aims to attract capital for climate ventures in emerging and developing markets.

Spiro’s selection highlights the company’s impact in driving Africa’s transition to low-carbon transport in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Founded in 2022, Spiro operates a vertically integrated platform focused on electric two-wheel mobility. It currently operates in Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Cameroon, and Tanzania.

The company’s business model spans four key areas — sales of electric bikes, battery-as-a-service through a wide network of swap stations, after-sales services, and data analytics.

So far, Spiro has deployed over 35,000 electric motorcycles and facilitated more than 20 million battery swaps, enabling over 500 million kilometres of zero-emission travel and helping to avoid 30,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Beyond environmental gains, Spiro is also generating social and economic value. The firm has created more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, with women accounting for 40 per cent of its workforce.

Through its Spiro Academy, it is also upskilling local talent and preparing them for mid- to high-level employment opportunities.

In 2024, Spiro posted revenues of USD 23 million, with projections pointing to USD 200 million in 2025.

The firm is currently raising USD 50 million in Series A funding to drive expansion, research, and innovation.

To date, it has secured USD 120 million in equity and USD 23 million in debt financing.

As part of the RPCP pipeline, Spiro will gain international visibility through key climate summits and publications coordinated by the Climate Champions Team.

It will also engage with a global network of investors and climate stakeholders.

Spiro operates the continent’s largest electric mobility and battery-swapping infrastructure.

It runs over 600 battery swap stations across Africa and has ongoing production and expansion projects in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

“Our goal is to replace fossil fuel transport with affordable, African-made electric mobility solutions that serve local and regional needs,” the company said in a statement.

The Climate High-Level Champions support businesses and institutions working to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement by promoting innovation and climate resilience across sectors.