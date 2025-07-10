TECNO to launch SPARK 40 series as first smartphone powered by Helio G200 chipset

TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, is set to make global waves with the upcoming launch of its SPARK 40 Series—becoming the first smartphone line to feature MediaTek’s latest Helio G200 processor.

The premium model, SPARK 40 Pro+, will debut with the new Helio G200 chipset, which delivers a 10 per cent performance boost over its predecessor. This marks a major leap in performance for entry-level smartphones, offering users smoother operation, faster computing speeds, and enhanced entertainment experiences.

Benchmark tests have placed the Helio G200 at approximately 470,000 on the AnTuTu performance index, signalling a significant uplift in app responsiveness, multitasking capability, and gaming performance.

“The MediaTek Helio G200 empowers TECNO to deliver superior performance in the upcoming SPARK 40 Series,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business. “Users can now enjoy flagship-level responsiveness and sustained power that elevates everyday smartphone use.”

Joey Qu, TECNO’s Senior Product Manager, echoed the sentiment, stating that the new series will go beyond spec enhancements. “With the Helio G200 as its engine, the SPARK 40 Series redefines what’s possible in its class. It’s about delivering an unprecedented experience, all while maintaining TECNO’s signature slim design.”

The SPARK 40 Pro+ also brings significant advancements in visual quality. Coupled with TECNO’s proprietary algorithms, the device supports 1.5K super-resolution rendering—delivering the strongest visual configuration within its price segment. The result is sharper, more vibrant visuals and intelligent upscaling that enhance viewing experiences for video, gaming, and photography.

Connectivity is also a key highlight. The Helio G200 features enhanced modem technology including DCSAR (Dynamic Communication Smart Adaptive Response), which improves network performance in low-signal or high-congestion areas. Users can expect more stable and faster connections, ideal for streaming, gaming, and calls on the go.

Slated for global release later this month, the TECNO SPARK 40 Series will combine sleek aesthetics with powerful AI-driven features, marking a bold step forward in performance for affordable smartphones. Further details on pricing and market availability are expected to be announced soon.