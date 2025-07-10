Businesses warn looting a threat to job creation and investments

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry president Erick Rutto during the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI), Exporters’ Forum, a high-level engagement aimed at strengthening Kenyan exporters’ participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at an event in Serena hotel on 13th march 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Businesses have condemned the goons who infiltrated protests, looting and vandalising, but expressed solidarity with protestors, noting that their push for better governance echoes the concerns of all Kenyans.

The private sector lobbies expressed concerns over the loss of lives as well as the high instances of goons infiltrating protests to loot businesses. These, they noted, have led to huge losses for companies and threatened jobs while repulsing investments.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) have separately said that while Kenyans have the constitutional right to picket in their push for change, including good governance, they cautioned that criminal elements are hijacking protests and causing harm.

This is as the business community reels from losses following the demonstrations in recent weeks.

Brute force

Kenyans had taken to the streets on June 25, remembering lives lost during last year’s anti-Finance Bill protests. The remembrance turned deadly when police unleashed brute force and killed more people.

A similar scenario unfolded on Monday during the commemoration of 35 years since the first Saba Saba, the 1990 push for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy.

On July 7 this year, police again used excessive force, killing many innocent Kenyans.

In both instances, goons raided businesses, destroying and stealing goods while police appeared to look the other way.

This has been a major setback for many businesses, large and small, with some enterprises facing closure.

Mercy Kinyanjui, a small-scale wines and spirits trader in Nairobi, is one of many business owners counting losses after goons vandalised and looted her shop.

“They got away with goods worth more than Sh9 million,” she said, still visibly shaken. “I don’t know where to begin. Everything I had worked for is gone.”

Her story is echoed by many, underscoring how civil unrest — often accompanied by looting and property destruction — has become a new threat to business survival in Kenya.

KNCCI President Dr Erick Rutto condemned what he termed as organised criminals hijacking the protests and posing a serious challenge to the economy.

“The right to protest is in our constitution, and it should remain so so that we can have a just society. But we have seen that the protests that started in 2024 and spilt over to 2025 have been infiltrated and are taking another dimension,” he said in an interview, adding that the actions are taking away livelihoods for employed Kenyans and business owners and could worsen the country’s unemployment crisis.

“We have seen organised groups and others are individuals vandalising and stealing from our business, which is becoming unsustainable.”

He noted: “As a business community and KNCCI, we strongly condemn organised crime and organised groups that are attacking businesses… this could end up damaging the economy and worsening the situation for the millions of unemployed youth in the country.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Kepsa expressed concerns over the loss of lives and levels of destruction following the twin protests recently, also pointing a finger at goons as well as laxity among police officers to protect lives and property.

“There is mounting evidence that violent ‘goons’ have been hired to disrupt peaceful protests,” said Kepsa

“Their funders ought to know that funding criminality will, in time, unleash dangerous gangs that can easily turn on their masters and the State, as we have seen in the past.”

National resources

The lobby added that the concerns of the protestors are the concerns of all Kenyans, including businesses. “These concerns include lack of transparency in the management of our national resources and finances, lack of access to quality and affordable education and healthcare systems,” said Kepsa.

It said all these add to a “deteriorating business environment that makes it challenging for the private sector, from SMEs to multinationals, to create and maintain jobs.”

“Whilst Kepsa has continued to engage the government on these issues over the years, it is increasingly clear that, as a nation, we need quicker and more fundamental changes for the benefit of all.”

It also cautioned the youth to air their concerns “responsibly and refrain from destroying the very future you seek to improve”.