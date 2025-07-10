Ol Kalou's State affordable housing programme takes shape

President William Ruto and other leaders during the inspection of Ol Kalou affordable Housing Project at Ol Kalou town in Nyandarua County on January 11, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The construction of affordable housing units in Ol Kalao town has excited the investors following the expected influx of more than 1,500 persons to the area.

The Sh1.2 billion programme has engaged more than 500 employees from the locality daily, and is designed to impact the economy of the once sleepy town, through trading and supply opportunities.

Presently, the majority of the public servants working in the town reside in Nyahururu, Ol Jorok and Nakuru, spending a fortune every month.

Each one spends between Sh300 and Sh400 daily. Julia Waithera says the project, once completed, will see her family occupy one of the rooms owing to the hardships she has faced since 2015, when she joined the public service.

Waithera, a mother of three, says, like the majority of the public servants, she commutes daily from Nyahururu. She spends Sh150 daily to reach her place of work.

“This is too much in a month, and the majority of the colleagues are awaiting the completion of the units and occupation,” she said.

A resident, Joram Njora, said he has booked two units for his children to block them from building their houses in the only family land in Kasuku.

Mr Njora, in his 50s, adds that after his children move out to secure employment, he will rent the houses to get some income. “The presence of the units in Ol Kalou is a blessing, as after the children move out, I will rent the rooms to my tenants,” said Njora.

Moses Mwangi, a public service vehicle operator, says the shortage of decent houses in Ol Kalou and the establishment of the county headquarters opened sustainable business to those in the transport business.

Mwangi says the vehicles destined for Nyahururu from Ol Kalou are available at the terminus until 10 pm, owing to many travellers.

“Once the construction is completed, the place will have increased business activities owing to the influx of people from far and wide,” said Mwangi.

Salome Wachuka says the affordable housing project has had a positive impact on the well-being of the community, engaging hundreds of youth, saving them from excessive alcoholism.

“I appreciate the Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, who visits the project regularly and interacts with the neighbourhoods and those doing the construction,” said Ms Wachuka, a mother of one.

Projects Clerks of Works Paul Muturi says the project sits on 9.6 acres of land strategically located within the town, revealing that many people are visiting the project daily.

“The project presently at 48 per cent is expected to be completed in March next year, engaging 800 people from both genders,” said Muturi.

Mr Hinga said Ol Kalou is one of the largest housing programmes being initiated to provide a solution to Kenyans struggling to get shelter.

“In Ol Kalou, we are doing the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) market, learning institutions for the children, among other infrastructures for the community in Ol Kalou town,” said Hinga.