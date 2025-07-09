×
New insurance push targets Kenya's informal sector

By David Njaaga | Jul. 9, 2025

Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya National Chairman John Lagat (centre), Birdview Microinsurance Director Richard Muiru (right) and CEO James Kimani during a meeting in Nairobi.

Millions of Kenyans working in the informal sector could gain access to insurance under a fresh drive to expand microinsurance in underserved markets.

The Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya (AIBK) has partnered with Birdview Microinsurance to increase microinsurance penetration in Kenya by focusing on niche markets that have long struggled to access insurance.

“This partnership with Birdview Microinsurance is a significant step towards expanding access to insurance in Kenya. By focusing on specific, often overlooked segments, we can ensure that more Kenyans have access to essential financial protection, fostering greater resilience within our communities,” said AIBK National Chairman John Arap Lagat.

Birdview Microinsurance Chief Executive Officer James Kimani said brokers remain central to advancing microinsurance in Kenya.

“Birdview is deeply committed to restoring dignity to our clients and believes in meaningful relationships. With a controlling share of almost 40 per cent of the underwritten premiums, brokers still control a large portion of the market, and we believe they have a significant part to play in advancing microinsurance,” said Kimani.

Birdview Director Richard Muiru said the company plans to create products for Kenyans living abroad to help them support families back home with medical and funeral cover.

“Kenyans, especially those in the diaspora, often face unique challenges. We are dedicated to creating products that cater to their specific needs, providing accessible, affordable and comprehensive microinsurance solutions for people abroad,” said Muiru.

 

AIBK Chief Executive Officer Eliud Adiedo said the partnership aligns with the association’s goal of promoting a more inclusive insurance sector.

“Our partnership with Birdview Microinsurance aligns perfectly with our vision of a more accessible and relevant insurance industry. By focusing on niche markets and leveraging technology, we can break down barriers and bring the benefits of insurance to those who need it most,” said Adiedo.

The partnership comes as Kenya’s insurance sector seeks to increase low penetration rates, with stakeholders looking to microinsurance as a way to expand financial protection for low-income earners, small businesses and informal sector workers.

The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved