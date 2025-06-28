New airport system to boost safety

Kenneth makoha, Geoffrey Cheruiyot, Francis Ndeleva, Hon Caleb Kositany Chair KAA, Joseph Okumu, GM Security KAA, Michael Diang'a KAPU commandant when Kenya Airports Authority Unveils New Generation Aircraft Recovery System at JKIA. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

There will now be swift and safe removal of disabled aircraft from airport runways, thus minimising operational disruptions, protecting lives and assets and ensuring rapid resumption of normal operations at Kenyan airports.

This is thanks to a 1 million British pounds ( Sh177.4 million) new-generation aircraft recovery system.

The equipment was acquired by Kenya Airports Authority(KAA) from the United Kingdom and US-based firm AMS Aircraft Recovery Ltd with the support of the International Partnership for Services East Africa (IPSEA).

The system will also help recover an aircraft that might have veered off the runway due to technical issues among other reasons.

The landmark investment, KAA said significantly enhances Kenya’s emergency preparedness and strengthens the nation’s position as a leading regional aviation hub.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Davis Chirchir described the acquisition as a transformative investment that speaks volumes about the government’s collective commitment to aviation safety, operational efficiency and global best practices.

“This milestone is not just about the commissioning of state-of-the-art equipment. It represents our preparedness to manage emergencies swiftly, protect lives, safeguard airport assets, and minimise disruptions,” said Chirchir in a speech read on his behalf by KAA Board Chairman Caleb Kositany today during the launch of the system at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).

He added: “Above all, it reflects our determination to maintain Kenya’s standing as a leading regional aviation hub.”

The CS said data from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other global recovery experts reveal that approximately 150 incidents involving disabled aircraft occur globally each year.

The accidents, he said result in airport or runway closures averaging 17 hours, with some recovery operations lasting up to seven days.

“In Kenya, we have not been immune to such events. From aircraft veering off runways to technical immobilisation, each incident on our single operational runway in JKIA has triggered delays, diversions and even temporary shutdowns. The cost of such disruptions, financial, operational and reputational is way too high,” said Chirchir.

He said globally, many airports remain underprepared for such scenarios, lacking updated Disabled Aircraft Removal Plans(DARP) which is a requirement by ICAO, trained and certified recovery personnel, specialised lifting and towing equipment and clearly defined inter-agency communication frameworks.

“Friday’s launch is therefore a bold and strategic response, a reflection of Kenya’s proactive approach to addressing these gaps and embracing the ICAO’s guidance under the Airport Services Manual, which outlines the shared responsibility between the state, the airline, and the airport operator in aircraft recovery,” he said.

Kositany said JKIA joins a select group of African airports including in Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana with such world-class recovery capabilities.

He said the equipment will be used in other airports in the country and neighbouring countries whenever necessary since it’s made of parts that can easily be transported by air or road.

The new recovery equipment includes advanced lifting, towing and aircraft support systems tailored for aircraft immobilised due to gear collapse, veering off runways or other incidents.

He said last Sunday, the airport experienced challenges after an aircraft, which had a tyre burst had to circle to empty the fuel tank and then did a safe emergency landing, disrupting business for about two hours but with such equipment, such incidents will be a thing of the past.

Kositany said the acquisition of the equipment was through competitive bidding and 25 KAA personnel have undergone intensive training both in Kenya and the United Kingdom to operate the new system effectively.

“This investment marks a major step forward in our efforts to enhance safety and operational resilience. It ensures that KAA is fully equipped to manage complex emergencies and reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and world-class airport services," he said.

Yehuda Fishman, managing director of AMS Aircraft Recovery Limited said the equipment, which cost somewhat more than 1 million British pounds(Sh177.4 million) and which includes training costs in the UK and Kenya, is available at John F Kennedy Airport and Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angels airports in the United States and Heathrow Airport in the UK and Taipei.

He welcomed the partnership with KAA, saying it will go a long way in ensuring the safety of the airport, infrastructures and passengers.

“Our partnership with KAA reflects our shared mission of delivering modern recovery capabilities that save lives, protect infrastructure and maintain continuity in aviation operations,” said Fishman.

According to Hezron Arunga, managing director of IPSEA, Uganda is in the process of acquiring the same equipment.