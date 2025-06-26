×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Cabinet okays Bill barring President from appointing political allies to state corporations

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 26, 2025
President William Ruto chairing a past cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.[PCS]

The President will no longer have the luxury of appointing political allies to plum board positions in state corporations in planned reforms to government agencies that might also see numerous directors of state corporations lose their lucrative board positions.

This follows the Cabinet approval of a proposed law aimed at improving governance in state-owned entities. The Government Owned Entities Bill 2025, which is now set for debate in Parliament, proposes disqualifying people affiliated with political parties from holding board positions in what will now be referred as Government Owned Entities. 

Continue reading — subscribe to The Standard INSiDER
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

Cabinet Meeting State House Government Owned Entities Bill 2025 Gen Z Protests
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Ochieng Kabaselleh's midas touch and legacy
Ochieng Kabaselleh's midas touch and legacy
Standard Entertainment
By Ben Ahenda
3 mins ago
Phyllis Kamau's White House of the suburbs
Sunday Magazine
By Nailantei Kenga
8 mins ago
Hatchet man: Mugonyi has become the new enemy of the Press
National
By Special Correspondent
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hatchet man: Mugonyi has become the new enemy of the Press
By Special Correspondent 13 mins ago
Hatchet man: Mugonyi has become the new enemy of the Press
Holy Kamket! The self-declared prince of peace who preaches war
By Brian Otieno 13 mins ago
Holy Kamket! The self-declared prince of peace who preaches war
Crackdown on critics sparks fear of dictatorship under Ruto rule
By Brian Otieno 6 hrs ago
Crackdown on critics sparks fear of dictatorship under Ruto rule
Ruto's administration joins past regimes' efforts to muzzle media
By Ndung’u Gachane 6 hrs ago
Ruto's administration joins past regimes' efforts to muzzle media
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved