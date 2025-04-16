Adidas Originals opens flagship store in Nairobi

German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth during the launch at Westgate Mall, Nairobi. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Global sportswear and lifestyle brand adidas Originals has officially expanded its footprint in Kenya with the launch of its new store at Westgate Mall in Westlands, Nairobi.

The store, brought to the region by WAMA International Group, marks the brand's first standalone adidas Originals outlet in East Africa.

WAMA International, which operates more than 30 retail locations across various regions, has ambitious plans for further expansion across East Africa.

“We are thrilled to launch our first adidas Originals store in East Africa,” said Ismael Elmahdy, Head of Retail at WAMA International Group.

Located on the first floor of Westgate Mall, the new adidas Originals store offers a curated selection of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories for both men and women.

"The space is designed to elevate the shopping experience while embodying the brand’s core values of creativity, innovation, sustainability, and cultural inclusivity," Ismael added.

The opening aims to connect with the local community while highlighting the brand’s dedication to offering globally renowned products tailored to local tastes.

“It has been a great experience to partner with the WAMA Group and bring the first Originals standalone store to Nairobi,” said Brett Burgess, Senior Director, Africa Export, EM South.

“As a brand, we are committed to growing our presence in Africa and positively contributing to the communities we operate in.”

The event was graced by the German Ambassador Sebastian Groth who was also the guest of honor.