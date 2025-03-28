Auto dealer Caetano banks on Chinese brand to boost locally assembled vehicles

Aurelien Glay, Caetano Kenya, Managing Director and Dr. Sylvia AganiCaetano Kenya Commercial & Marketing Director in the newly launched Vigus Pro Single Cab. [Courtesy]

Caetano Kenya, in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), has launched the JMC brand in Kenya, introducing the Vigus line of locally assembled vehicles aimed at Kenyan professionals.

Caetano will sell the locally assembled JMC Vigus pickups, utilizing Chinese-made Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits. The deal is expected to create jobs, facilitate skill development, and contribute to the growth of the local automotive industry.

The Vigus lineup includes the Vigus Pro Single Cab, Vigus Pro Double Cab, and the Carrying Plus Truck, designed for reliability, durability, and optimized operating costs.

The vehicles offer a cost-effective alternative in Kenya's growing commercial vehicle market, with prices ranging from Sh3.3 million to Sh4.99 million.

"Today, we are laying the foundation for a new era in Kenya’s commercial vehicle industry," said Aurélien Glay, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya, at the launch.

He added, "Our goal is clear: to provide solutions that make a real difference, both in terms of performance and economic impact."

The Chinese-sourced CKD kits will be assembled at Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers (KVM), adhering to local directives.

The JMC models feature technological innovations, including the Ford Puma engine, which is refined for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Caetano Kenya anticipates sales of at least 100 JMC units in 2025, driven by local industry growth and the increasing acceptance of Chinese products.

The company has established partnerships with dealers across Kenya to provide after-sales support, with technical teams trained on the JMC vehicles.

JMC, founded in 1948, is a leading Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer, exporting to over 70 countries and producing up to 545,000 vehicles annually.

Ford holds a 32 percent stake in JMC, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and innovation.

Caetano Kenya, a subsidiary of the Salvador Caetano Group, operates in 41 countries and is a leading automotive distributor in Kenya, with a portfolio that includes Hyundai, Kia, Renault, and Ford.

The Salvador Caetano Group, founded in 1946, has nearly 80 years of experience in vehicle distribution, assembly, and manufacturing.