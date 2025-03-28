Stock markets in the red as Trump targets foreign car imports

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Shares in automakers led stock market losses yesterday after US President Donald Trump announced painful tariffs on imported vehicles and parts as he presses hardball trade policies many fear will spark a recession.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened in the red, with General Motors sinking more than nine percent in early trading while Ford limited losses to under one percent.

In Tokyo, Toyota—the world’s top-selling carmaker—fell two per cent, Honda shed 2.5 per cent, Nissan was off 1.7 per cent and Mazda dived six per cent. Seoul-listed Hyundai gave up more than four percent.

Among European auto firms, Volkswagen shed 2.4 per cent, Porsche was down around 3.5 per cent, Mercedes lost four per cent, while BMW fell 2.7 per cent, pushing the wider Frankfurt stock markets down more than one percent.

Peugeot and Jeep maker Stellantis shed more than five per cent. In Mumbai, India’s Tata Motors, which exports Jaguar Land Rovers to the United States, lost more than five per cent.

“Recent glee over the notion that Trump wouldn’t impose sector-specific tariffs... (in early April) have been entirely undermined by the fact that the president has instead opted to start announcing such measures ahead of that date,” noted Joshua Mahony, analyst at Scope Markets.

There had been indications also that levies lined up for the president’s “Liberation Day” on April 2 would be less severe than feared. However, the White House’s habit of alternating between tough talk and leniency has fanned uncertainty, and the latest announcement did little to soothe nerves.

“What we’re going to be doing is a 25 percent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States,” Trump said as he signed an order in the Oval Office.

The move takes effect at 12:01 am Eastern time on April 3 and affects foreign-made cars and light trucks. Key automobile parts will also be hit within the month.

“The move has intensified concerns about the impact on global growth and corporate profitability, particularly for carmakers in Mexico, Japan, South Korea, and Germany— key suppliers to the US market,” said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

About half of the cars sold in the United States are made within the country. Of the imported vehicles, about half come from Mexico and Canada, with Japan, South Korea and Germany also major suppliers.

Japan’s government called the tariffs “extremely regrettable”, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called them a “direct attack” on his country’s workers.