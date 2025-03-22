The Standard

Govt to release 1 million more fertiliser bags as demand surges

By David Njaaga | 1d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development says it has resolved logistical challenges affecting fertiliser distribution and will release 1 million more bags from Monday, March 24, to meet high farmer demand.

In a statement on Saturday, March 22, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said  2.6 million bags of subsidised fertiliser have already been distributed under the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS) for the long rains season.

"The high demand is a positive indicator, as it ensures our National Cereals and Produce Board depots remain active. Suppliers have been instructed to resume deliveries, and all stores will be replenished by next week," said Kagwe.

He noted that train wagons carrying additional fertiliser had left Mombasa and would arrive at the Naivasha inland port by Sunday morning.

Another 1,380 metric tonnes of fertiliser are en route to the Mombasa port.

For two days, some farmers were unable to redeem e-voucher messages to access subsidised fertiliser due to supply delays. However, Kagwe assured that distribution would stabilise from Monday.

"We are working overnight to ensure all farmers receive fertiliser in time for planting," said Kagwe.

 "The rains may have caused panic, but the supply is sufficient."

The ministry warned farmers against purchasing fertiliser from unregistered sellers, citing a rise in counterfeit products.

It urged them to buy only from National Cereals and Produce Board depots and registered distributors.

Kagwe said the government remains committed to ensuring farmers get the support they need, adding that contracted suppliers have been directed to increase deliveries to sustain availability.

"Farmers are our priority. We will continue to address concerns and ensure they have what they need to succeed," he said.

Related Topics

Fertiliser Supply NCPB Depots Mutahi Kagwe Fertiliser Shortage
.

Latest Stories

M23 remain in eastern DR Congo town despite announcing withdrawal
M23 remain in eastern DR Congo town despite announcing withdrawal
Africa
By AFP
21 mins ago
Kenya serves up $5 billion to tackle hunger
National
By James Wanzala
37 mins ago
Super Metro buses seek inspection after suspension
Counties
By James Wanzala
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
By Biketi Kikechi 7 hrs ago
Beyond the handshake: How Raila peace deal with Ruto stands out
Kisiang'ani's tea with media comes to the end with a bitter aftertaste
By Brian Otieno 11 hrs ago
Kisiang'ani's tea with media comes to the end with a bitter aftertaste
Woman sues neighbours for defamation over dog barking claims
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Woman sues neighbours for defamation over dog barking claims
Ministry of Lands: A hotbed of corruption exposed by court of appeal ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Ministry of Lands: A hotbed of corruption exposed by court of appeal ruling
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved