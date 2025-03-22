Govt to release 1 million more fertiliser bags as demand surges

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development says it has resolved logistical challenges affecting fertiliser distribution and will release 1 million more bags from Monday, March 24, to meet high farmer demand.

In a statement on Saturday, March 22, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 2.6 million bags of subsidised fertiliser have already been distributed under the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS) for the long rains season.

"The high demand is a positive indicator, as it ensures our National Cereals and Produce Board depots remain active. Suppliers have been instructed to resume deliveries, and all stores will be replenished by next week," said Kagwe.

He noted that train wagons carrying additional fertiliser had left Mombasa and would arrive at the Naivasha inland port by Sunday morning.

Another 1,380 metric tonnes of fertiliser are en route to the Mombasa port.

For two days, some farmers were unable to redeem e-voucher messages to access subsidised fertiliser due to supply delays. However, Kagwe assured that distribution would stabilise from Monday.

"We are working overnight to ensure all farmers receive fertiliser in time for planting," said Kagwe.

"The rains may have caused panic, but the supply is sufficient."

The ministry warned farmers against purchasing fertiliser from unregistered sellers, citing a rise in counterfeit products.

It urged them to buy only from National Cereals and Produce Board depots and registered distributors.

Kagwe said the government remains committed to ensuring farmers get the support they need, adding that contracted suppliers have been directed to increase deliveries to sustain availability.

"Farmers are our priority. We will continue to address concerns and ensure they have what they need to succeed," he said.