Kenya growing into a global real estate hotspot

A view of Buxton point in Mombasa. It is one of the a ffordable houses built by Gulf real estate. Feb. 20,2024.[FILE,Standard]

Kenya’s real estate market is experiencing a surge in interest from foreign investors and the Kenyan diaspora, positioning the country as a top investment destination.

As global real estate markets grapple with inflation, rising interest rates, and economic instability, investors are looking for stable and affordable alternatives with high returns.

Kenya has emerged as a strong contender, offering unique opportunities that set it apart from other markets. With a mix of accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and strategic advantages, the country is becoming increasingly attractive to real estate investors.

A survey by HassConsult shows that property prices in Nairobi and its environs grew by 5.2 percent in 2024, up from 2.5 percent in 2023.

The rise was driven by a surge in demand for standalone houses, which saw a 7.5 percent price increase, while apartments grew by only 1.6 percent. Real estate experts attribute this growth to a combination of infrastructure development, increased mortgage uptake, and a growing middle class.

According to insights from Proxima Real Estate and Roots Africa, Nairobi offers competitive property prices and attractive rental yields compared to global cities.

In high-end neighborhoods like Kilimani, the average sales price for ready high-end apartments ranges between Sh130,000 and Sh140,000 per square meter. This means a 200-square-meter apartment would cost between Sh26 million and Sh28 million—significantly lower than prime residential properties in cities like London and New York, where prices often exceed Sh100 million.

Additionally, Nairobi boasts some of the highest rental yields globally, averaging between 7 percent and 9 percent. In comparison, cities like London and New York typically see yields of 3 to 5 percent. The city’s lower cost of living compared to Johannesburg and Dubai further enhances its attractiveness as a real estate investment hub.

Developers and realtors are actively targeting non-resident Kenyans and foreign buyers through tailored marketing strategies. Virtual property tours, digital platforms, and investment forums in key diaspora markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East have become essential tools in attracting investors.

Some developers are also offering flexible payment plans and rental guarantees to make their properties more appealing to buyers abroad.

According to the director of Famyard Enterprise Limited George Ndumia the growing economy, improving infrastructure, and a rising demand for housing, Kenya’s real estate sector is poised for continued growth, cementing its place as a key player in the global property market realtors are using virtual tours, high-quality videos, and interactive 3D models to showcase properties to potential buyers abroad.

"Social media platforms, dedicated property websites, and online webinars have become critical in reaching diaspora clients who cannot physically visit properties before making a purchase. We have also embraced WhatsApp and Zoom consultations to offer real-time engagement with potential investors," he said.

He added that flexible payment plans and mortgage solutions are also becoming more common.

"Recognizing that many diaspora buyers may not have large upfront capital, developers are allowing buyers to pay in installments, ensuring they can invest in property while still managing other financial obligations abroad. This approach has significantly increased the number of Kenyans in the diaspora investing in homes," he said.

Ndumia added that luxury housing and gated communities are gaining traction among high-net-worth diaspora investors and foreigners looking for prime real estate opportunities in Kenya.

Developers are focusing on high-end estates with modern designs, smart home technology, and world-class amenities. Areas such as Nairobi’s Karen, Kiambu’s Runda, Kilifi’s beachfront, and Nanyuki’s scenic locations have seen an influx of investors seeking vacation homes, rental properties, and retirement residences," he said.

He added that to build trust and eliminate doubts, realtors and developers are actively engaging with diaspora investors through property expos and investment forums in major cities worldwide and that realtors and developers are now making direct trips abroad to meet potential buyers and promote Kenyan real estate investment opportunities.

These trips include attending international property expos, hosting networking events, and working with diaspora organizations to present investment opportunities

"These events provide an opportunity for buyers to interact directly with developers, ask legal and financial questions, and gain confidence in the investment process. Some companies also organize site visits for diaspora clients when they visit Kenya, ensuring they see the properties firsthand before making a decision," he said.