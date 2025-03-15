Farmers urged to deliver quality macadamia nuts, reject low prices

Fairnut Processing Nut factory employees working on in-shell macadamia nuts. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Macadamia farmers have been urged to deliver mature, high-quality nuts to collection centers nationwide as harvesting continues.

The MACNUT Association has warned farmers against brokers seeking to exploit them and drive down prices.

MACNUT Chairperson Jane Maigua, in a statement on Saturday, March 15, urged farmers not to accept payments below Sh100 per kilogram.

“We are committed to ensuring that you are not exploited and receive a fair price for your efforts,” Maigua said.

The sale of premium-quality nuts, she added, will not only sustain and create jobs for Kenyans but also help Kenya expand into global retail and consumer markets.

"By focusing on value addition and supporting our farmers, we can significantly increase income levels and contribute to the overall economic growth of Kenya," the chairperson said.

Collection points include Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Machakos, Taita Taveta, Kiambu, Baringo, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, and Makueni.

While appearing before the Senate earlier this week, Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya earned Sh8.7 billion from exporting 10,670 tonnes of macadamia kernels between July 2023 and February 2025, compared to Sh2.3 billion from exporting 14,384 tonnes of unprocessed macadamia.

He added that the government is working with processors to implement a guaranteed minimum price of Sh100 per kilogram.

The harvesting season began on March 1.