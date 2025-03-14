The Standard

Vivo Energy partners with RentWorks East Africa for fleet expansion

By Brian Ngugi | 14h ago

Peter Murungi, Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director and Aurelien Glay, Caetano Kenya Managing Director in the state of the art  2025 Hyundai Tucson at the handover ceremony. [Courtesy]

Vivo Energy Kenya has entered a partnership with RentWorks East Africa to acquire 69 Hyundai Tucson vehicles for its sales teams.

The 48-month agreement also involves Caetano Kenya, which will manage vehicle maintenance; Stanbic Bank, the financing partner; and Heritage Insurance, which will provide coverage for the fleet.

The partnership aims to bolster Vivo Energy's operations amid a challenging automotive market in Kenya, marked by high import duties, competition from second-hand vehicles, and fluctuating government regulations.

Aurelien Glay, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya, highlighted the significance of delivering the fleet despite these challenges.

“This is the biggest fleet deal in Caetano's history,” said Silvanus Wambua, Fleet Sales Manager at Caetano Kenya, noting the increasing acceptance of the Hyundai brand in the country.

Vivo Energy Kenya’s Managing Director, Peter Murungi, expressed confidence in the vehicles, stating they include safety features such as onboard cameras. He emphasized the partnership's importance in ensuring business continuity.

Johan Taljaard, Executive Director of RentWorks East Africa, expressed excitement about providing top-tier vehicles tailored to Vivo Energy's needs.

Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara affirmed the bank's commitment to supporting clients with sustainable financial solutions.

Heritage Insurance’s Managing Director, Rosalyn Mugoh, emphasized the importance of comprehensive insurance coverage for the fleet.

The collaboration not only enhances Vivo Energy's operational capacity but also reinforces Hyundai’s presence in the Kenyan automotive market, they said.

