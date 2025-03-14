KRA establishes trade facilitation centres in Turkana

People pass by an immigration kenya signpost in Busia, Kenya which borders Uganda.[Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has set up three trade facilitation centres in the northern region to boost trade between the neighbouring countries.

On Friday, KRA launched the trade centres in Kainuk, Lodwar, and Kakuma, which will link the country to South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

The initiative aims to improve trade facilitation and compliance by creating more business opportunities in Turkana County.

The facilities are also expected to relieve congestion at Malaba and Busia border posts, significantly reducing transit time for cargo traveling from Mombasa to South Sudan.

Speaking during the launch of the facilities, KRA Commissioner General Mr. Humphrey Wattanga lauded the new development as a game-changer for trade facilitation in the East African region.

"The facilities are critical in the movement of goods within this region and are expected to enhance KRA's operations along the South Sudan link road. Establishing these centers will further expand KRA's footprint in the county, bringing the Authority's services closer to the people," he stated.

"Today, we celebrate a monumental achievement in both trade facilitation and border security. This project will ensure our borders are secure, our business environment remains conducive, and society is protected," Wattanga added.

The centres, which are also part of the LAPSSET Corridor Program, are designed to support cargo monitoring along the corridor and facilitate exports and trade in the country.

Commissioner for customs and border control, Dr. Lilian Nyawanda, highlighted that the main goal of the centres is to offer legitimate trade-related services to local communities and provide direct access for cargo entering neighbouring countries.

"In terms of trade facilitation, we are bringing services closer to the community, which will likely lead to a surge in economic activities. Turkana was selected due to its strategic location as a gateway to South Sudan, and the centres will enable seamless movement of goods and people along the Lokichar-Nadapal-Nakodok route," Dr. Nyawanda said.

This will be a game changer to the community, as accessibility will be improved, reducing the long distance walk to access KRA services.

Furthermore, the centres will strengthen efforts to combat illicit trade along the corridor, where smugglers exploit porous borders to transport contraband and counterfeit goods while evading taxes.

Operational costs will also be reduced as enforcement teams will no longer need to be dispatched from Eldoret for inspections along the Northern Corridor.

Additionally, the Authority plans to establish additional border points along the corridor to facilitate smoother trade flows, enhance revenue collection, and further open up the country to economic opportunities.