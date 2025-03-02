LPG distributors converge to discuss safety, expansion

Attendants at Shell petrol station in Kakamega town serve a customer with a gas cylinder. Afrigas has built a reputation for safety standards in the LPG sector. [File, Standard]

Hundreds of Afrigas distributors gathered in Naivasha on Friday for the annual Afrigas Distributors Conference under the theme “Bigger, Bolder, Better Together.”

The event reinforced the fight against illegal refilling practices that threaten Kenya’s liquid petroleum gas (LPG) sector.

This year’s conference served as a platform for knowledge-sharing, excellence recognition, and alignment with Afrigas’ vision to expand clean cooking solutions nationwide.

Afrigas is an LPG brand owned by Shell, distributed locally by Vivo Energy Kenya.

“Afrigas has built a reputation for unrivaled safety standards in the LPG sector. We ensure every cylinder meets the highest safety requirements,” said Vivo Energy Kenya managing director Peter Murungi.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to equipping its distributors with the necessary support to scale their businesses and bring safe, reliable LPG to more Kenyan homes.

“Authentic Afrigas cylinders are sourced from genuine POS distributors, verified by weight, and accompanied by valid receipts,” the MD said.

Vivo said it has doubled the number of cylinders in the market, achieving double-digit growth and expanding penetration in the informal sector.

Nairobi leads in LPG consumption, followed by Mombasa, Eldoret, the eastern region, and Mount Kenya.

A recent report indicates that consumption of cooking gas in Kenya increased by 15 per cent in 2024 as households continued to ditch dirty fuels such as kerosene, whose usage dropped by 32 per cent.

The Afrigas conference culminated in an awards ceremony to celebrate distributors who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to safety, growth, and customer satisfaction.

Previous editions of the conference have been held in Eldoret, Kisumu, Nairobi, and Kisii.

Vivo Energy Kenya’s head of LPG and Lubes sales and marketing Stephen Gikonyo commended the award recipients for their contributions to Afrigas’ continued market leadership.