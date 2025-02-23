The Standard

Troubled Uchumi's creditors to know fate of their billions

By Brian Ngugi | 3h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Creditors of troubled Uchumi Supermarket are set to learn the fate of their billions in a virtual meeting scheduled for March 17, 2025.

The landmark meeting, which aims to address pressing financial concerns, comes after the supermarket chain entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in a bid to restructure its debts.

Uchumi, once the leader in Kenya’s retail sector, has faced significant challenges over the past decade leading to its financial collapse.

“You are hereby notified that a virtual meeting of the creditors and stakeholders of Uchumi Supermarket shall be held on March 17 at 10am,” said a notice signed by CVA supervisor Owen Koimburi and board chairman John Karani.

The company has been grappling with declining sales, stiff competition from emerging supermarket chains, and mismanagement.

Additionally, rising operational costs and a failure to adapt to changing consumer preferences have exacerbated its financial woes. By 2021, Uchumi had accumulated substantial debts, leading to its eventual decline.

The agenda for the upcoming online gathering includes an update on debt restructuring, negotiating with suppliers and future as Uchumi eyes a turnaround.

“ To participate in the meeting, all creditors and stakeholders must complete the registration process not later than February 28, 2025, the notice said.

During the meeting Uchumi officials will give a presentation on the company’s operational and financial performance. Creditors will receive updates on the status of CVA debt repayments.

Additionally, the company’s auditors will present the audited financial statements, providing creditors with insights into the supermarket’s fiscal health. Stakeholders are hopeful that the upcoming meeting will provide clarity on their investments.

Related Topics

Uchumi Supermarket Uchumi Collapse Uchumi Creditors
.

Latest Stories

Is Ruto helpless without Raila?
Is Ruto helpless without Raila?
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Troubled Uchumi's creditors to know fate of their billions
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
Deliver or we meet on the streets, ODM tells Ruto
Politics
By Olivia Odhiambo
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Untold secrets Chebukati took to grave
By Mark Oloo 3 hrs ago
Untold secrets Chebukati took to grave
Deliver or we meet on the streets, ODM tells Ruto
By Olivia Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Deliver or we meet on the streets, ODM tells Ruto
Is Ruto helpless without Raila?
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
Is Ruto helpless without Raila?
Anxiety, lobbying as PSs reshuffle looms
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Anxiety, lobbying as PSs reshuffle looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved