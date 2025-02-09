Safaricom, NGO launch AI product for small-scale farmers

Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom and a global NGO, Opportunity International, have launched an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot aimed at providing real-time, farming best practices to smallholders in underserved communities.

With an initial pilot running until August—aligned with the potato crop cycle—the project aims to enroll up to 1,000 farmers across key regions in Kenya by year’s end.

The chatbot, dubbed FarmerAI, combines generative AI with localised agricultural insights, delivering information on topics such as weather patterns, fertiliser application, pest management, and market prices.

Safaricom said that rather than relying on a field agent network, FarmerAI will go directly to farmers through accessible channels such as SMS and WhatsApp.

“AI is a critical part of the present and the future. Our mission at Safaricom is to become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030,” said Safaricom chief executive Peter Ndegwa.

“FarmerAI is the first solution we are bringing to farmers that enables them to interact with AI and feel the power of that technology.”

He said one of the challenges that farmers face today is access to the right information at the right time such as what to plant, when to plant, weather advisory among others.

“This AI chatbot will allow smallholder farmers access verifiable information on common questions to guide their decisions,” Ndegwa said. The telco’s DigiFarm service, which digitally connects thousands of farmers, will provide the platforms needed for farmers to interact seamlessly with the AI chatbot.

“AI is already transforming the world around us, but the impact this technology can have on underserved communities is truly impactful,” said Opportunity International chief technology officer Greg Nelson.

“Above all, this partnership underscores Opportunity International’s and DigiFarm’s shared mission to uplift smallholder farmers.

“Our partnership, and this new tool, will make agricultural information more accessible, actionable, and equitable for everyone.”

During the pilot, FarmerAI will operate under a co-branded model, featuring DigiFarm and Opportunity International.